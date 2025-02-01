AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
Markets

FBR successfully thwarts attempt to manipulate newly launched FCAS

  • Federal tax collecting authority says criminal case has also been lodged against the culprits
BR Web Desk Published 01 Feb, 2025 04:55pm

The Pakistan Customs has successfully foiled an attempt to manipulate the newly launched Faceless Customs Assessment System (FCAS), read a press release on Saturday.

According to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), such an attempt was anticipated and the Karachi Customs team, tasked with its operations, was directed to exercise constant vigilance in this regard.

“Those who attempted to game FCAS have been taken to task,” read the release.

FBR shared that Karachi Customs suspended the customs licences of 45 agents found involved in the attempt, while show cause notices have been issued in the light of Customs Agents Rules.

“An appraising officer found to connive in this attempt was placed under suspension by FBR yesterday and formal inquiry has been initiated against him under the Efficiency and Discipline Rules.”

FBR chief highlights modernisation of customs

The federal tax collecting authority said a criminal case has also been lodged against the culprits including agents, an appraising officer, and some private persons involved in the attempt to game the FCAS.

Whereas, an investigative team has been constituted.

“Three persons have already been arrested. Raids are being conducted to arrest the remaining culprits and bring them to justice,” it added.

FBR stated that FCAS is working smoothly with no backlog of customs clearances.

The system was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about two weeks ago.

PM Shehbaz has directed FBR to broaden and implement FCAS in other cities as soon as possible.

