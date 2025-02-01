Army Chief vows to hunt down terrorists after soldiers martyred in Balochistan

In a strong statement during his visit to Balochistan, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir declared the military’s unwavering resolve to retaliate against terrorists and their foreign sponsors, emphasizing that the resilience of the nation and its armed forces will ensure their defeat.

The statement follows the martyrdom of at least 18 soldiers on Friday night during an operation aimed at thwarting terrorists’ attempts to establish roadblocks in the Mangocher area of Kalat District, Balochistan.

18 soldiers martyred in Kalat operation: ISPR

At least 23 terrorists were killed across Balochistan during various operations over the past two days.

COAS visited Balochistan today and received a detailed briefing on the security situation from senior security and intelligence officials, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During his visit, the COAS, alongside the governor and Chief Minister of Balochistan, offered funeral prayers for fallen soldiers and met with injured troops at the Combined Military Hospital in Quetta, praising their steadfast dedication to defending the nation.

In a powerful address, General Munir condemned terrorists and their foreign backers, stating, “Those acting as proxies for their foreign masters, who thrive on double standards, are well known to us.

No matter what these so-called ‘frenemies’ do, they will be defeated by the resilience of our proud nation and its armed forces, Inshallah, ISPR quoted COAS saying.

For the defense of our motherland and its people, we will retaliate and hunt you down whenever and wherever necessary, the army chief said.

The COAS also commended the bravery and determination of the Army, Frontier Corps, and Law Enforcement Agencies in combating terrorism.

He reiterated the military’s commitment to ensuring the security and well-being of Balochistan’s people and pledged full support to the provincial government in its efforts to foster peace, stability, and development in the region.