Feb 01, 2025
Pakistan

Naqvi says no contact from US for PTI founder

BR Web Desk Published 01 Feb, 2025 06:08pm

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi clarified on Saturday that no communication from the United States concerning PTI founder Imran Khan had taken place.

US business delegation explores investment opportunities in Pakistan

Naqvi stated, “We will ask the PTI to clarify its negotiation preferences and request that the party refrain from holding a rally on February 8.”

The fourth round of negotiations between the government and the PTI concluded on Tuesday without the attendance of PTI members.

Last month, the PTI committee declined to participate in a meeting scheduled for January 28, citing the government’s failure to meet their demands.

The PTI has called for the formation of a judicial commission to investigate events from May 9 and November 26, as well as the release of what they term “political prisoners.”

[Pakistan examining US aid pause decision: FO][2]

The party argues that the PML-N has proven ineffective in addressing these demands.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, who led the discussions, expressed hope that talks would continue, stating, “When negotiations occur, conditions shouldn’t be imposed, and we must decide on agreements together.”

In addition, Naqvi announced plans to establish passport counters in collaboration with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to ease long waits for passport processing.

These counters will be set up in 14 cities, aimed at minimizing wait times for citizens.

He assured the public that the new passport authority would help resolve various issues, stating: “Some changes are already becoming visible.”

Furthermore, he indicated that “substantial reforms” within the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will be implemented soon due to the increasing demand for passports.

“We are creating exemplary NADRA centers for the public,” Naqvi concluded.

[2:

