AIRLINK 196.20 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (2.27%)
BOP 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.94%)
CNERGY 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.26%)
FCCL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.16%)
FFL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
FLYNG 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
HUBC 130.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.37%)
HUMNL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.47%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.74%)
MLCF 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.49%)
OGDC 209.79 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (1.41%)
PACE 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.83%)
PAEL 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.91%)
PIBTL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
POWER 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
PPL 180.99 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (1.36%)
PRL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.35%)
PTC 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
SEARL 111.75 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (3.62%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SSGC 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.4%)
SYM 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.52%)
TELE 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.74%)
TPLP 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
WAVESAPP 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
YOUW 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
BR100 12,090 Increased By 159.6 (1.34%)
BR30 35,982 Increased By 322.6 (0.9%)
KSE100 114,866 Increased By 1659.2 (1.47%)
KSE30 36,099 Increased By 534 (1.5%)
Jan 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans ease on Trumps tariffs threat, set for second monthly gain

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2025 11:51am

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybeans slid for a second straight session on Friday, under pressure from US plans to impose tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, although the market is set for a second monthly gain as dry weather threatens to reduce yields in Argentina.

The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) slid 0.3% at $10.40-3/4 a bushel, as of 0421 GMT.

Corn fell 1.3% to $4.84 a bushel and wheat lost 0.8% to $5.62-1/4 a bushel.

Corn and wheat are also set to end the first month of 2025 on a positive note.

“While soybean supply concerns have grown, the overall outlook remains positive,” according to a report from BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions.

“In contrast, the corn market presents a much tighter supply picture.”

Participants in agricultural markets are waiting to see whether US President Donald Trump will follow through on threats to impose tariffs on Mexico and Canada.

Those worries are exacerbated by the potential for retaliatory tariffs from the two countries. Soybeans have gained around 3% in January, on track for the second consecutive monthly rise.

Corn, soy and wheat prices steady after tariff jitters

Meanwhile, corn has advanced 5.5%, gaining for a third straight month and wheat is up almost 2% this month.

Disappointing rainfall in Argentina and an outlook for continued dryness in the weeks ahead are likely to support soybeans and corn futures.

Weekly US soybean export sales came in below analysts’ expectations.

Wheat prices have been bolstered by lowered forecasts for Russian exports and concerns that frigid weather may have harmed the US winter crop.

Consultancy Sovecon said on Thursday that it lowered its forecast for Russian wheat export in 2024/2025 to 42.8 million metric tons, from 43.7 million.

In India, the risk to crops comes from forecasts of above-average temperatures in February, with key wheat- and rapeseed-growing states likely to see maximum temperatures up to 5 degrees Celsius above average on some days.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean and soymeal futures contracts on Thursday, traders said.

Funds were net buyers of soyoil and wheat futures contracts.

Soybeans

Comments

200 characters

Soybeans ease on Trumps tariffs threat, set for second monthly gain

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,700 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

IMF mission likely to arrive by March

Pakistan’s B2B platform Zarea plans IPO

Over 1,010 vehicles: FBR halts process of procurement

Bettani-2 appraisal well: OGDCL begins oil & gas production

Indigenous gas sale in RLNG areas: SNGPL urges PD to review policy of allowing third parties

Oil prices rise amid US tariff threat but still set for weekly loss

Anti-PIA statement: Cabinet orders inquiry against ex-minister

CPPs, industrial consumers: PD directs Discos and KE to ink SLA

Read more stories