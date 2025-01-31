AIRLINK 196.51 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (2.43%)
BOP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.03%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
FCCL 38.46 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.58%)
FFL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.04%)
HUBC 130.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
MLCF 45.05 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.72%)
OGDC 206.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.11%)
PACE 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PAEL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.5%)
PIBTL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
PPL 179.40 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.47%)
PRL 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.46%)
PTC 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 109.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.21%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.12%)
SSGC 37.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-3.4%)
SYM 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.67%)
TELE 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.05%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.02%)
TRG 64.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2%)
WAVESAPP 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-6.03%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.03%)
BR100 12,000 Increased By 69.2 (0.58%)
BR30 35,548 Decreased By -112 (-0.31%)
KSE100 114,256 Increased By 1049.3 (0.93%)
KSE30 35,870 Increased By 304.3 (0.86%)
Jan 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 278.95 against US dollar in the interbank market
Recorder Report Published January 31, 2025 Updated January 31, 2025 04:10pm

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At close, the currency settled at 278.95 for a gain of Re0.02 against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The rupee had closed at 278.97 on Thursday.

Internationally, the yen was on track for its best monthly start to the year since 2018 on Friday, helped by the view that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) is likely to keep raising rates this year while its global peers elsewhere look to ease policy.

The Mexican peso and Canadian dollar were on guard ahead of a looming February 1 deadline which US President Donald Trump has said would be the date he imposes 25% tariffs on imports from the two countries.

The loonie languished near a five-year low at C$1.4490 and was set for a weekly decline of 1%.

Mexico’s peso was recovering from its steep fall from the previous session and last stood at 20.6849 per dollar, though it remained on track for its worst weekly performance since October with a roughly 2% fall.

Data on Friday showed core inflation in Tokyo hit 2.5% to mark the fastest annual pace in nearly a year, reinforcing expectations of further rate hikes.

In the broader market, the dollar rose 0.1% to 108.18 against a basket of currencies but was on track for a slight monthly loss of 0.3%.

Data on Thursday showed US economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter, though consumer spending increased at its fastest pace in nearly two years.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Friday as markets weighed the threat of tariffs by US President Donald Trump on Mexico and Canada, the two largest crude exporters to the US, that could take effect this weekend.

Brent crude futures for March, which expires on Friday, gained 61 cents at $77.48 a barrel at 0430 GMT.

The more-active April contract was at $76.37 a barrel, up 48 cents.

US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) gained 65 cents to $73.38. For the week, Brent is set to fall 1.3% while WTI has declined 1.69%.

However, for the month of January, Brent is set to gain 3.8%, its best month since June, and WTI is poised to climb 2.3%.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Kerb buying and selling Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar real effective exchange rate interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 crosses 115,000 level

Pakistan’s B2B platform Zarea plans IPO

National Saving Schemes: CDNS decreases rates of return following policy rate cut

Gold price per tola hits all-time high in Pakistan

Bettani-2 appraisal well: OGDCL begins oil & gas production

PM Shehbaz to inaugurate revamped Gaddafi Stadium on Feb 7: Naqvi

Oil set for weekly decline as Trump tariff threat looms large

Stake in Reko Diq project: KSA, Pakistan still ironing out key deal details

IMF mission likely to arrive by March

Read more stories