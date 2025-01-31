PSX stages strong recovery

KARACHI: Despite foreign selling, Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday witnessed a bullish trend and closed on strong positive note with healthy gains on the back of aggressive buying, mainly by local investors coupled with institutional support. The benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by 1,719.04 points or 1.54 percent and closed at 113,206.40 points. The index hit 113,400.57 points intra-day high, however closed at slightly lower level due to profit taking in some stocks.

Trading activities also improved as total daily volumes on ready counter increased to 483.939 million shares as compared to 449.244 million shares traded on Wednesday however total daily traded value on the ready counter declined to Rs 26.103 billion against previous session’s Rs 28.186 billion.

BRIndex100 soared by 146.73 points or 1.25 percent to close at 11,914.68 points with total daily turnover of 432.240 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 633.09 points or 1.81 percent to close at 35,596.80 points with total daily trading volumes of 263.056 million shares.

Foreign investors however remained on the selling side and withdrew $7.743 million from the local equity market. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 217 billion to Rs 13.955 trillion. Out of total 441 active scrips, 272 closed in positive and 118 in negative while the value of 51 stocks remained unchanged.

SSGC was the volume leader with 48.364 million shares and surged by Rs 2.71 to close at Rs 39.11 followed by Waves Home App that increased by Rs 1.15 to close at Rs 12.78 with 33.226 million shares. Bank Makramah gained Rs 0.22 to close at Rs 3.71 with 31.509 million shares.

Unilever Pakistan Foods and Rafhan Maize Products Company were the top gainers increasing by Rs 286.49 and Rs 98.05 respectively to close at Rs 22,387.00 and Rs 9,498.05 while Al-Abbas Sugar Mills and Exide Pakistan were the top losers declining by Rs 35.19 and Rs 28.84 respectively to close at Rs 679.22 and Rs 781.36.

An analyst at Topline Securities said that the market saw a positive turnaround in the trading session, with the index dipping to an intraday low of 111,806 points and climbing to a high of 113,401 points before closing at 113,206 points, up by 1,719 points or 1.54 percent. This marks a recovery following three consecutive negative sessions.

The uptick was primarily fuelled by strong performances from MARI, BAHL, LUCK, PSO, and HUBC, which together added 923 points to the index.

BR Automobile Assembler Index increased by 351.78 points or 1.66 percent to close at 21,570.69 points with total turnover of 16.450 million shares.

BR Cement Index gained 186.76 points or 1.75 percent to close at 10,828.85 points with 20.882 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index added 354.26 points or 1.19 percent to close at 30,052.38 points with 55.916 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index surged by 373.5 points or 2.08 percent to close at 18,368.52 points with 28.480 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index soared by 281.0 points or 2.47 percent to close at 11,644.14 points with 85.956 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 5,442.95 points, up 77.77 points or 1.45 percent with 50.220 million shares.

Muhammad Hasan Ather at JS Global Capital said that the KSE-100 Index saw a significant rebound, with the benchmark Index rising by 1,719 points (up 1.6 percent) to 113,206 level.

This surge was driven by strong buying interest in key sectors such as automobile assemblers, cement, and E&Ps.

Stocks with the highest trading volumes included SSGC, WAVESAPP, BML, CNERGY, and WTL.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025