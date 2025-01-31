New dams to add 10 MAF of water to reserves in 4-5 years: Wapda chief

ISLAMABAD: Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Lt. General Sajjad Ghani (retd), Thursday revealed that the construction of new dams in the country will make an additional 10 million acre feet of water available within the next 4-5 years.

He made this statement in response to a series of questions raised by Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) from the PPP during a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources, which was presided over by Khalid Hussain Magsi. PPP MNAs expressed their dissatisfaction with the federal government’s decision to build the Thal Canal to irrigate lands in Thal, a move they believe would deprive Sindh of its rightful share of water.

“With the construction of new dams, an additional 10 MAF of water will be available in the country, increasing the total water availability to 23 MAF per annum, up from the current 13 MAF,” Chairman WAPDA added.

He further explained that under the plan, two additional canals will be developed in Sindh, two in Punjab, and one each in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to absorb the additional water.

He noted that constructing a new canal of 200-400 kilometers would require four to five years, urging all provinces to prepare their canals in advance to accommodate the additional water when it arrives.

Secretary of the Ministry of Water Resources, Syed Ali Murtaza, also addressed the committee, explaining that when IRSA approved the Thal Canal, the IRSA Member from Sindh, who had access to all the records, was involved in the decision-making process and had even signed off on it, despite his opposition.

On the issue of auditing the water being released to Sindh from Taunsa, he informed the committee that a new telemetry system is being installed at 27 locations, as agreed upon by the provinces.

PPP Members Syed Abrar Shah and Syed Javed Ali Shah voiced their concerns about the extraction of canals from the Indus River. They called for transparency regarding water availability and requested that a water audit be conducted.

MNA Mir Munawwar Ali Talpur demanded to know how much water was entering the Indus River and how much would be allocated to each canal. He emphasized that the issue of canal extraction in Sindh had become so critical that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the federal government would have to engage directly with Sindh on the matter.

MNA Syed Ibrar Ali Shah pointed out that the federal government had approved the extraction of canals, questioning why funds were being spent on canal projects when there was already a water shortage.

In response, Secretary of Water Resources Syed Ali Murtaza stated that IRSA conducts a water audit every ten days in the presence of the IRSA Member from Sindh.

Mir Munawwar Ali Talpur raised concerns about the construction of new canals and dams, asking why these projects were being initiated when there was already a 47% water shortage.

The Secretary responded that no canal or dam project had been initiated without approval from the National Assembly.

Another MNA from Sindh proposed that the Standing Committee should halt the implementation of canal-extraction projects until a water audit is conducted.

PTI MNA Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan requested a briefing for the committee on the merits and demerits of the current status of the Kalabagh Dam project.

The Committee expressed displeasure/concern over the late submission of the brief for members’ perusal. Syed Ali Murtaza, Secretary of Water Resources, briefed the Committee on budgetary proposals for the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2024-25.

The Ministry of Water Resources has conducted a thorough review of its budgetary proposals, ensuring alignment with national development goals and efficient resource utilization. The proposed PSDP 2025-26 outlines key funding priorities for ongoing and new initiatives in water management, irrigation, and hydroelectric power generation. It categorizes projects based on strategic importance, feasibility, and impact on water sustainability. Additionally, the document evaluates past performance for the year 2024-25, identifying delays and inefficiencies from previous PSDP cycles to enhance future planning.

Water Resources Division has sought funds of Rs 40 billion for different projects for 2025-26 without foreign exchange.

Naulong Dam Project designed to transform water and energy landscape in Balochistan. The Project Director briefed the Committee that the much-anticipated Naulong Dam project on the Mula River in Balochistan is progressing towards implementation, marking a significant milestone in the region’s water and energy infrastructure. Located approximately 395 km from Quetta, the project requires 4,282 acres of land, with an acquisition cost of Rs. 1.95 billion. The Government of Balochistan has already released Rs. 0.9 billion and the land acquisition process has commenced following the completion of necessary formalities. The Committee was informed that the construction is set to begin in February 2026, with an expected completion by 2031.

Chairman Wapda apprised the Committee that the Dasu Hydropower Project on the Indus River has achieved over 23% physical progress. Major milestones, including river diversion and powerhouse excavation, have been accomplished despite challenges such as land acquisition delays and security concerns. Wapda is also advancing key hydropower and water storage projects across Pakistan, making steady progress on several vital infrastructure initiatives aimed at enhancing the country’s water storage capacity and power generation.

Mohmand Dam, a multipurpose project providing water supply and irrigation benefits, has reached 37.6% completion, with significant progress in land acquisition, power tunnel excavation, and turbine manufacturing. Meanwhile, the historic Mangla and Tarbela Dams continue to play a crucial role in meeting the country’s energy and irrigation needs, with recent capacity enhancements through the Tarbela 4th and 5th extension projects. The Committee has decided to visit the Dams and will redress the issues of people.

