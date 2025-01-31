AIRLINK 191.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.86%)
BOP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.39%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
FCCL 37.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.42%)
FFL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.03%)
FLYNG 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.09%)
HUBC 130.17 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.44%)
HUMNL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.97%)
KOSM 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
MLCF 44.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.75%)
OGDC 206.87 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (1.79%)
PACE 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.5%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.35%)
POWER 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.76%)
PPL 178.56 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (2.47%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.65%)
PTC 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
SEARL 107.85 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.57%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.11 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (7.45%)
SYM 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
TELE 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.37%)
TPLP 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.01%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.74%)
WAVESAPP 12.78 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (9.89%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.19%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
BR100 11,930 Increased By 162.4 (1.38%)
BR30 35,660 Increased By 695.9 (1.99%)
KSE100 113,206 Increased By 1719 (1.54%)
KSE30 35,565 Increased By 630.8 (1.81%)
Jan 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-31

Japanese rubber futures end steady on supply concerns

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2025 02:31am

TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures finished largely unchanged on Thursday, with the market holding near a three-month high on worries over supply in top producer Thailand, although gains were capped by a stronger yen.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for July delivery finished up 0.1 yen at 388.1 yen per kg, not far from its highest since late October reached on Wednesday.

Recent rainfall in southern Thailand has hindered production increase ahead of the wintering season, when supply is generally low, according to an analyst.

The yen made broad gains as Japan looks on track to keep raising interest rates. Japan’s Nikkei share average ended higher on Thursday, as investors snapped up chip-related shares after Advantest raised its full-year profit forecast. Trading in the rubber market was thin due to the Lunar New Year holidays in China and Singapore. Mainland China’s commodity futures markets will resume trade on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Trading in Singapore financial markets will resume on Friday, Jan. 31. Toyota Motor expects global vehicle production to rise 10.4% in the February-April period from a year earlier, the Chubu Keizai newspaper said. Japan’s Nissan Motor is offering buyouts to workers and cutting back shifts at three US factories, a company spokesperson said, as the automaker pushes to slash costs globally.

rubber rubber price

Comments

200 characters

Japanese rubber futures end steady on supply concerns

IMF mission likely to arrive by March

Over 1,010 vehicles: FBR halts process of procurement

Indigenous gas sale in RLNG areas: SNGPL urges PD to review policy of allowing third parties

Anti-PIA statement: Cabinet orders inquiry against ex-minister

CPPs, industrial consumers: PD directs Discos and KE to ink SLA

Dec: winter package leads to 1.5pc hike in power consumption

Jul-Dec FY25: FBR chairman explains what actually caused revenue shortfall

New dams to add 10 MAF of water to reserves in 4-5 years: Wapda chief

Trust deed, REIT Scheme: SECP to streamline registration procedure

PBC commends Faceless Customs Assessment system

Read more stories