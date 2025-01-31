AIRLINK 191.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.86%)
BOP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.39%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
FCCL 37.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.42%)
FFL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.03%)
FLYNG 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.09%)
HUBC 130.17 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.44%)
HUMNL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.97%)
KOSM 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
MLCF 44.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.75%)
OGDC 206.87 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (1.79%)
PACE 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.5%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.35%)
POWER 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.76%)
PPL 178.56 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (2.47%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.65%)
PTC 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
SEARL 107.85 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.57%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.11 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (7.45%)
SYM 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
TELE 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.37%)
TPLP 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.01%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.74%)
WAVESAPP 12.78 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (9.89%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.19%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
BR100 11,930 Increased By 162.4 (1.38%)
BR30 35,660 Increased By 695.9 (1.99%)
KSE100 113,206 Increased By 1719 (1.54%)
KSE30 35,565 Increased By 630.8 (1.81%)
2025-01-31

Asia Rice: Muted demand and rising supply keep Indian, Thai rates steady

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2025 02:31am

MUMBAI, BANGKOK AND BANGLADESH: Prices of rice shipped from top exporter India were steady at an 18-month low while Thai rates were also unchanged from last week, amid muted demand and rising supplies. India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $429-$435 per metric ton this week, unchanged from last week.

Indian 5% broken white rice was quoted at $432 to $440 per ton this week. “Demand is slow right now. With prices dropping over the past three months, buyers are only picking up what they absolutely need,” said an exporter based at Kakinada in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

India’s rice exports held steady in 2024 despite New Delhi’s export curbs, as record high premium basmati rice shipments offset a decline in the overseas sales of non-basmati rice.

Thailand’s 5% broken rice hovered at $450 to $455 per tonne this week, same range as the prices quoted the week before, when they hit their lowest since December 2022.

Thai traders said the supply of rice remains ample with the market expecting more input around the end of February.

