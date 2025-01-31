AIRLINK 191.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.86%)
2025-01-31

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 31 Jan, 2025 02:31am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 177,357 tonnes of cargo comprising 99,136 tonnes of import cargo and 78,221 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hour ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 99,136 comprised of & 34,157 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 8,221 comprised of 54,150 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 21,871 tonnes of Clinker & 2,200 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 06 ships namely, Cosco New York, X-Press Phoenix, Ever Urban, Stolt Pondo, Hantu Camellia & Crazy berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 05 ships namely, Gsl Eleni, Osaka Express, Zhong Gu Nan Ning, Aframax Rio & Addison sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Marathopolis and APL Southampton left the port on Wednesday morning while three more ships, Gall, Artemida and Epic Burano are expected to sail on Wednesday.

Cargo volume of 156,679 tonnes, comprising 115,659 tonnes imports cargo and 41,020 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,674 Containers (1,658 TEUs Imports &2,016 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 23 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Jaru Bhum, Tolten, Ayat, Rhine and Meissa & another ships, Isbela Kosan carrying Container, Palm Kernel, Palm oil and LPG are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1&2, LCT and EVTL are respectively on Thursday 30th January, while two more container ships, MSC Mundra-VIII and One Theseus are due arrive at outer anchorage on Friday January 31st, 2025.

