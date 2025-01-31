No water supply to SITE industries for 4 days: Alvi

KARACHI: President of SITE Association of Industry Ahmed Azeem Alvi has said that no water has been provided to industries of SITE area Karachi since past 4 days, which has brought the industrial production to a halt. Resultantly, the workers are sitting idle and the export orders are getting delayed.

He said that factories are closed since last 4 days and the industrialists have no option left but to close down industries and lay off the workers.

Referring to the ongoing strike of sub-soil water suppliers as a result of operation by KWSC, Alvi said that to run industries, we need water at our doorstep and the concerned department viz. KWSC should ensure it. We are not concerned with KWSC and sub-soil water suppliers’ disputes, which they should resolve amicably without disturbing water supply to SITE industries.

Alvi said that we fear not only the cancellation of export orders secured at Heimtextil, but also of massive layoffs as a result of our inability to continue production due to unavailability of a basic and primary industrial necessity.

At a time when Karachi’s industrial sector is already teetering at the edge due to rising cost of production even compared to the rest of the country, such apathetic and high handed behaviour by all parties concerned in this matter is certain to deal a lethal blow to our already fragile confidence.

SITE President has demanded all concerned authorities, including but not limited to Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, MD KWSC, MD SITE Ltd, relevant Law Enforcement Agencies, etc. to resolve our issues once and for all or inform us if they are unable to do so, so that we can explore our options regarding shifting our businesses elsewhere.

