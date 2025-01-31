AIRLINK 191.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.86%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-31

NA body demands relevant authorities implement minimum wage law

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 31 Jan, 2025 02:31am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production, on Thursday, while expressing serious anger over the non-implementation of minimum wage law across the country, especially in Export Processing Zones (EPZs) has called on the relevant authorities to implement the law.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Industries and Production which was held here under the chairmanship of Syed Hafeezuddin also expressed strong displeasure over the repeated absence of the chief executive officer (CEO) of K-Electric from committee meetings.

The committee members, while discussing the matters (pertaining to the implementation of minimum wages in all the sectors of economy) raised serious concerns over the non-implementation of the government’s directive regarding the minimum wage for general workers in EPZs. The panel, unanimously, said that despite the government setting the minimum wage at Rs 37,000 per month to ensure fair compensation, the EPZA has failed to enforce this directive. As a result, the committee has formally instructed the EPZA to implement the directive promptly and report their progress on this matter in next meeting, otherwise serious action as per law will be taken against the violators.

The committee expressed strong displeasure over the CEO of K-Electric’s repeated failure to attend four scheduled meetings despite formal requests. The committee, responsible for overseeing public welfare and industries related issues, believes the CEO’s repeated absences undermine its work and disregard parliamentary oversight. In a unanimous decision, the committee strongly recommended to issue a formal note of displeasure and to summon the CEO to the next meeting. Additionally, the committee is considering a privilege motion to hold the CEO accountable for non-cooperation. It remains committed to ensuring transparency, accountability, and timely action on critical issues.

While discussing the agenda item regarding Utility Stores Corporation (USC), the committee members noted the minister’s statement on the floor of House, affirming that the government has no plans to close Utility Stores nationwide.

In light of this, the committee, unanimously and strongly, recommended that no closure actions be taken.

The Utility Stores are vital for providing affordable goods to the public, particularly benefiting low-income citizens. The committee urged all relevant authorities to honour the minister’s commitment and ensure the continued operation of Utility Stores across the country.

Furthermore, the committee formally recommended that the concerned minister and secretary attend the upcoming Standing Committee meeting for direct discussions to facilitate informed decision-making. The Standing Committee also expressed concerns about the constitution of the Cabinet’s committee responsible for deciding the future of Utility Stores.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

