Sri Lankan shares close largely unchanged

  • CSE All-Share index dipped 0.01% to 17,115.21
Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2025 05:16pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed flat for a second straight session on Thursday as energy and utilities stocks offset gains in information technology and realty stocks.

The CSE All-Share index dipped 0.01% to 17,115.21, compared to Wednesday’s close of 17,117.18

Convenience Foods (Lanka) Plc was the top gainer on the day, rising 25%, while Ceylon Printers’ 13.5% slump made it the biggest loser

Trading volume dropped to 364.7 million shares from 368.7 million in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares close flat after central bank holds rate

The equity market’s turnover declined to 7.37 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($24.8 million), compared to 8.41 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers of stocks worth 2.44 billion rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers of shares worth 7.12 billion rupees, data showed.

