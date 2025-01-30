AIRLINK 193.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Business & Finance

IMF’s managing director to visit Ethiopia for talks with authorities

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2025 01:31pm

NAIROBI: International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva will visit Ethiopia next week for talks on the economy, policies and current reforms, the country’s finance ministry said on Thursday.

IMF chief sees steady world growth in 2025, continuing disinflation

The Feb. 8 and 9 visit comes as the East African nation looks to make progress on its long-delayed debt restructuring, after it secured the IMF’s support mid-last year by carrying out significant reforms including floating its birr currency.



