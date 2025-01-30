IMF’s managing director to visit Ethiopia for talks with authorities

NAIROBI: International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva will visit Ethiopia next week for talks on the economy, policies and current reforms, the country’s finance ministry said on Thursday.

The Feb. 8 and 9 visit comes as the East African nation looks to make progress on its long-delayed debt restructuring, after it secured the IMF’s support mid-last year by carrying out significant reforms including floating its birr currency.