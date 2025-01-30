Agriculture income: LHC disposes of plea challenging assessment

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court disposed of a petition filed by Mian Ilyas Meraj challenging the assessment of agriculture income under the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 and the notices issued by the FBR officials for amendment of assessment order.

The court advised the petitioner to approach the concerned assessee authority and raise his legal and factual objection before him.

The court also directed the respondent authority to pass a speaking order after hearing the objections of the petitioner.

Earlier, the petitioner through his counsel Sultan Ali Awan contended that through the impugned notices the respondents are trying to assess the agriculture income by misconstruing the provisions of the ordinance in question.

The counsel representing the FBR contended before the court that the said provisions of the ordinance were self-explanatory.

He said when a taxpayer explain the nature and source of amount credit or the investment made by the way of agriculture income would be accepted to the extent of the agriculture income under the relevant provisions of law.

Sultan Ali Awan at this contended that he will not press his petition challenging the impugned provisions of the ordinance if the respondent authority would hear his legal and factual objections in respond to the impugned notices and would not assess the agriculture income under the impugned ordinance.

He also asked the court to direct the respondent authority to pass a speaking order after hearing the petitioner’s contentions.

The court disposed of the petition after the counsel of the FBR also agreed with the petitioner’s counsel.

