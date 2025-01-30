AIRLINK 193.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.18%)
Afghanistan: US leftover weapons grave security risk: FO

Naveed Siddiqui Published 30 Jan, 2025 06:47am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has expressed grave concern over the presence of advanced US weapons left behind in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of American troops in August 2021.

Responding to media queries regarding the US decision to retrieve leftover weapons in Afghanistan, the Foreign Office Spokesperson, Shafqat Ali Khan, highlighted that the security risks posed by their presence in the region.

The spokesperson emphasised that these weapons have been used by terrorist organisations, including the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), to carry out attacks inside Pakistan. The situation has raised significant concerns regarding Pakistan’s internal security and regional stability.

“We have been repeatedly calling upon the de facto authorities in Kabul to take all necessary measures to ensure that these weapons do not fall into the wrong hands,” the FO spokesperson said.

Shafqat Ali Khan said that Pakistan has been consistently, in contacts with the Afghan Interim Government (AIG) authorities on the issue of cross-border terrorism and the use of advanced weaponry by militant groups. Pakistan has also called upon the international community to take concrete steps to prevent the proliferation of such arms, which pose a threat to peace and security in the region. Pakistan has repeatedly urged the de facto authorities in Kabul to take all necessary measures to ensure that these weapons do not fall into the wrong hands.

The development comes amid ongoing concerns about the resurgence of militant activities along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Security forces in Pakistan have been actively working to counter terrorist threats, with a series of operations conducted against TTP elements and other extremist groups operating from Afghan soil. Pakistan has been repeatedly saying that TTP pose serious threat to Pakistan’s security and sovereignty and Afghan administration must dismantle terror-hideouts from its soil.

Officials in Pakistan have welcomed any measures that contribute to reducing the availability of sophisticated weaponry to terrorist groups.

