Saudi bank to finance CRBC Left Canal project: KP Governor

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has said that a Saudi Arabian Bank is financing the Chashma Right Bank Left Canal (CRBC) and land breaking of the mega project would be held during the current calendar year.

He was addressing a public gathering after the inauguration of a drinking water scheme completed at the cost of Rs.4 million under the auspices of Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadiths and Ahle Hadiths Youth Force in his native town D.I. Khan.

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that he has issued special directives to Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to take measures for minimizing losses from the Left Canal to the local population. He said that an international airport will also be constructed at York.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that four hundred more deserving women from York have been included in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), saying the number of the beneficiary women from the area is over 2500.

On this occasion, Qari Abdullah Salfi said that non-tolerance has played havoc with the peace and calm of the society, saying Muslims are fighting with each other and even blood relatives are also quarrelling with each. He said that divorce has become common while disrespect and incivility have been spread and collective approach is dying.

