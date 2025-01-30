GHQ attack case: ATC rejects acquittal pleas of 3 more accused

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) hearing the General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and other accused on Wednesday rejected the acquittal applications of three more accused.

ATC judge Amjad Ali Shah, while hearing the GHQ attack case at a makeshift court in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, dismissed the acquittal pleas of Raja Nasir Mehfoz, Naveed Umer Satti and Saad Siraj.

During the hearing, the court recorded the statement of another prosecution witness Khurram Javed.

The court recorded statements from a total of 13 prosecution witnesses in the GHQ attack case.

The court sent a reference to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council against the lawyer and spokesperson of Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, Mashal Yousafzai for submitting a power of attorney despite the cancellation of her license.

The court banned the entry of Mashal Yousafzai till the decision of KP Bar Council.

The court sought a reply of the jail superintendent on Bushra Bibi’s plea to come to the courtroom during the hearing of the GHQ attack case.

The jail superintendent should inform the court that according to jail manual, the convicted prisoner are allowed to attend hearings or not.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till February 2.

