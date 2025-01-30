AIRLINK 193.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.1%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
CNERGY 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
FCCL 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
FFL 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
FLYNG 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
HUBC 127.69 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.49%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
KEL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.48%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
OGDC 204.20 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.47%)
PACE 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PAEL 41.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
PIAHCLA 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 7.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PPL 176.25 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.15%)
PRL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.87%)
PTC 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.58%)
SEARL 107.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SSGC 36.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.58%)
SYM 19.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
TPLP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
TRG 66.70 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.81%)
WAVESAPP 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.89%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 11,798 Increased By 29.6 (0.25%)
BR30 35,148 Increased By 183.9 (0.53%)
KSE100 111,957 Increased By 469.3 (0.42%)
KSE30 35,085 Increased By 151 (0.43%)
Jan 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-30

GHQ attack case: ATC rejects acquittal pleas of 3 more accused

Fazal Sher Published 30 Jan, 2025 07:17am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) hearing the General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and other accused on Wednesday rejected the acquittal applications of three more accused.

ATC judge Amjad Ali Shah, while hearing the GHQ attack case at a makeshift court in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, dismissed the acquittal pleas of Raja Nasir Mehfoz, Naveed Umer Satti and Saad Siraj.

During the hearing, the court recorded the statement of another prosecution witness Khurram Javed.

The court recorded statements from a total of 13 prosecution witnesses in the GHQ attack case.

The court sent a reference to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council against the lawyer and spokesperson of Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, Mashal Yousafzai for submitting a power of attorney despite the cancellation of her license.

The court banned the entry of Mashal Yousafzai till the decision of KP Bar Council.

The court sought a reply of the jail superintendent on Bushra Bibi’s plea to come to the courtroom during the hearing of the GHQ attack case.

The jail superintendent should inform the court that according to jail manual, the convicted prisoner are allowed to attend hearings or not.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till February 2.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ATC PTI Imran Khan GHQ attack case

Comments

200 characters

GHQ attack case: ATC rejects acquittal pleas of 3 more accused

Retailers’ outlets: New IR enforcement network to conduct nationwide raids

Salaried individuals: FBR issues ‘frivolous’ tax recovery notices

Sending ‘unfit’ rice to EU: MoC shifts blame to rice exporters, DPP officials

Excessive reserve prices: Unsold spectrum to inflict $1.8bn loss to GDP: GSMA

PPRA agrees to hand over source code of EPADS to Punjab

Agriculture income: LHC disposes of plea challenging assessment

Rice exporters advocate urgent reforms

FMVs: KTBA says FBR notice freezes property registrations

Insider trading: SECP shares 27 cases with FIA

ADB experts arrive to assess port-rail link

Read more stories