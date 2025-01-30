OICCI presents climate excellence awards to ‘eco-warriors’

KARACHI: The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OICCI) successfully concluded the 3rd Pakistan Climate Conference Wednesday, marking the event with the inaugural OICCI climate excellence awards.

The two-day conference brought together key policymakers from federal and provincial governments, climate experts, business leaders, and advocates to discuss and promote sustainable climate action in Pakistan.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah speaking at the conference as the chief guest appreciated the OICCI initiatives in focusing on a real threat of changing climate dynamics, which in mid-2022 caused massive flooding in Pakistan.

The CM highlighted the monumental efforts being made by the Sindh Government to build 2 million houses for flood victims and many other measures being taken to prevent any future such occurrences.

The CM landed the OICCI initiative for organising the 3rd Climate Conference with inputs from global and national experts on sustainability and environment to reduce carbon emission and improve life and property of population.

This year, the OICCI Climate Excellence Awards have also been introduced to recognize and celebrate the outstanding contributions of companies driving climate resilience, sustainability, and green innovation. Winners across six categories included industry leaders who demonstrated exceptional commitment to environmental stewardship:

• Climate Champion Award – Nestlé Pakistan Limited

• Climate Resilience Award – Winner: Unilever Pakistan Limited | Runner-up: Attock Refinery Limited | Special Recognition: Lotte Chemicals Pakistan Limited

• Renewable Energy & Conservation Award – Winner: Reckitt Benckiser Pakistan Limited | Runner-up: Indus Motor Company Limited, Haleon Pakistan Limited

• Water Stewardship & Management Award – Winner: Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited | Runner-up: Dawlance (Private) Limited | Special Recognition: Archroma Pakistan Limited

• Promoting Circular Economy Award – Winner: Pepsi-Cola International (Private) Limited | 1st Runner-up: Total Parco Pakistan Ltd | 2nd Runner-up: Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited (JAZZ)

• Green Finance & Investment Award – Winner: Saudi Pak Industrial & Agricultural Investment Co. Ltd | 1st Runner-up: Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited | 2nd Runner-up: Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited

Speaking at the event, OICCI Secretary-General M. Abdul Aleem expressed his gratitude to all participants, partners, and stakeholders for making the conference a success. He stated: “The 3rd Pakistan Climate Conference has underscored the urgency of climate action and the pivotal role businesses must play in driving sustainable solutions.

The OICCI Climate Excellence Awards recognize industry leaders who have set a benchmark for environmental responsibility. We thank all our partners, sponsors, and attendees for their valuable contributions in making this event a platform for meaningful dialogue and action.“

The 3rd Pakistan Climate Conference 2025 served as a vital forum for exchanging ideas and strategies to tackle climate change.

OICCI reaffirmed its commitment to enabling sustainable business practices and will continue to champion initiatives that promote environmental stewardship in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025