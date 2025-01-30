AIRLINK 194.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.52%)
BOP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
CNERGY 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
FCCL 37.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
FFL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
FLYNG 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.56%)
HUBC 127.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.34%)
HUMNL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
KEL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.66%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
MLCF 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.59%)
OGDC 204.21 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.48%)
PACE 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PAEL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
PIAHCLA 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
POWER 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PPL 176.21 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.12%)
PRL 38.46 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.02%)
PTC 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.54%)
SEARL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.01%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SSGC 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.1%)
SYM 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.1%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TPLP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
TRG 65.95 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.65%)
WAVESAPP 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.81%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
YOUW 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,825 Increased By 57.2 (0.49%)
BR30 35,212 Increased By 248 (0.71%)
KSE100 111,831 Increased By 343.5 (0.31%)
KSE30 35,030 Increased By 95.3 (0.27%)
Jan 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-30

Horse & Cattle Show to start on Feb 8

Recorder Report Published 30 Jan, 2025 07:36am

LAHORE: The opening ceremony of the Horse and Cattle Show at Fortress Stadium will take place on February 9 while other programmes under Horse and Cattle will be held in Greater Iqbal Park and Polo Ground in Bagh-e-Jinnah; moreover, teams from more than 10 countries will participate in the events of the tent pegging and mounting archery.

In this connection, Commissioner Lahore Zaid bin Maqsood chaired a meeting to review arrangements for Kashmir Day, Cricket Tri-Series, Horse and Cattle Show, Champions Trophy and Regional Conference here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by District Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza, Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif, SSP Security Mohammad Tasawwar, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) CEO Babar Sahibdin, WASA MD Ghafran Ahmed, MCL CO Shahid Kathia, and representatives of PCB, PHA, Rescue 1122, TAPA, Traffic and other departments.

On this occasion, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Additional DG Zeeshan Ranjha briefed the meeting about the Horse and Cattle Show programmes under PHA, saying that under the Horse and Cattle Show, cultural floats will be displayed on various routes of the city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Maqsood Horse and Cattle Show Fortress Stadium

Comments

200 characters

Horse & Cattle Show to start on Feb 8

Retailers’ outlets: New IR enforcement network to conduct nationwide raids

Salaried individuals: FBR issues ‘frivolous’ tax recovery notices

Sending ‘unfit’ rice to EU: MoC shifts blame to rice exporters, DPP officials

Excessive reserve prices: Unsold spectrum to inflict $1.8bn loss to GDP: GSMA

PPRA agrees to hand over source code of EPADS to Punjab

Agriculture income: LHC disposes of plea challenging assessment

Rice exporters advocate urgent reforms

FMVs: KTBA says FBR notice freezes property registrations

Insider trading: SECP shares 27 cases with FIA

ADB experts arrive to assess port-rail link

Read more stories