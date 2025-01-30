Horse & Cattle Show to start on Feb 8

LAHORE: The opening ceremony of the Horse and Cattle Show at Fortress Stadium will take place on February 9 while other programmes under Horse and Cattle will be held in Greater Iqbal Park and Polo Ground in Bagh-e-Jinnah; moreover, teams from more than 10 countries will participate in the events of the tent pegging and mounting archery.

In this connection, Commissioner Lahore Zaid bin Maqsood chaired a meeting to review arrangements for Kashmir Day, Cricket Tri-Series, Horse and Cattle Show, Champions Trophy and Regional Conference here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by District Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza, Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif, SSP Security Mohammad Tasawwar, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) CEO Babar Sahibdin, WASA MD Ghafran Ahmed, MCL CO Shahid Kathia, and representatives of PCB, PHA, Rescue 1122, TAPA, Traffic and other departments.

On this occasion, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Additional DG Zeeshan Ranjha briefed the meeting about the Horse and Cattle Show programmes under PHA, saying that under the Horse and Cattle Show, cultural floats will be displayed on various routes of the city.

