PTI to hold public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan

LAHORE: To observe ‘black day’, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to hold a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on February 8 and it has also submitted a request to the Deputy Commissioner Lahore’s office.

The application was filed by PTI Chief Organiser Punjab Alia Hamza, in which she emphasised the party’s right to organise public gatherings like other political parties.

While speaking to the media, Hamza said that her party sought permission to observe ‘Youm-e-Siyah’ (black day) on February 8, the day when the public mandate was stolen one year ago. “Every party gets permission to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, so why not us?”, she said, adding that even if authorities deny permission, the PTI will still observe the day across the country and take legal action against the decision.

In the application, it was stated that PTI leaders Aliya Hamza Malik, Malik Ahmad Khan Bachar (Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly) and Ali Ijaz Buttar will be the organisers of the ‘jalsa’; management. “The PTI is the largest political party in Pakistan and a large number of people are expected to participate in the political gathering on February 8 at Minar-e-Pakistan. Therefore, you are requested to grant the necessary NOC (no objection certificate)/approval in this regard,” it added.

In the letter, the party assured the administration that the PTI and its followers are peaceful and believe in the maintenance of law and order, and discipline; therefore, they are ready to fully cooperate with the administration to ensure smooth and hassle-free political gatherings.

