AIRLINK 193.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.1%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
CNERGY 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
FCCL 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
FFL 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
FLYNG 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
HUBC 127.69 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.49%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
KEL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.48%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
OGDC 204.20 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.47%)
PACE 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PAEL 41.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
PIAHCLA 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 7.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PPL 176.25 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.15%)
PRL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.87%)
PTC 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.58%)
SEARL 107.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SSGC 36.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.58%)
SYM 19.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
TPLP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
TRG 66.70 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.81%)
WAVESAPP 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.89%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 11,798 Increased By 29.6 (0.25%)
BR30 35,148 Increased By 183.9 (0.53%)
KSE100 111,957 Increased By 469.3 (0.42%)
KSE30 35,085 Increased By 151 (0.43%)
Jan 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-30

Registered persons, retailers: PRAL to provide free integration services

Sohail Sarfraz Published 30 Jan, 2025 06:47am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) will provide free of cost integration services to the registered persons including retailers for integration with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Wednesday, the PRAL will act as a licenced integrator for the purpose of point of sales (POS) system.

On the other hand, the already licenced private company (licencee) shall charge fee for configuration and integration of electronic invoicing software or POS software from the integrated persons not above the threshold as may be specified by the FBR, the FBR notification added.

A tax expert told Business Recorder that the decision would facilitate the retailers to get free of cost facilities of integration as well as free of cost downloadable electronic invoicing software or point of sales software from the FBR.

The PRAL services would end the heavy cost to be paid to the private company for integration purposes. The retailers and others can now demand from the PRAL to install the integration software without making any payment, he added.

On the other hand, another expert stated that the private company would continue to provide services for the purpose of integration of electronic invoicing.

The licence was awarded to prospective licensees for integration of electronic invoicing under Chapter XIV-BB of the Sales Tax Rules, 2006 as amended vide SRO 1788(1)/2023 and Chapter VITA, Online Integration of Businesses, of the Income Tax Rules, 2002 as amended vide SRO 428(1)/2024.

People would now have choice to integrate through the private company system or free of cost PRAL system.

The company was selected through a competitive process by the FBR, he said.

In Turkey and India, the same model has been followed, he maintained.

The FBR’s notification said, “Notwithstanding the provisions of rules l50XH, l50XI, sub-rule (2) of rule l5OXJ and l50XK, PRAL shall act as licenced integrator for the purposes of rules l50XE, sub-rule (1) of rule l50XJ and rule 150XL.”

The PRAL shall provide free of cost integration services to the registered persons on demand, the FBR said.

The PRAL, as and when required by the board, shall provide a free of cost downloadable electronic invoicing software or POS software on board’s official website.

The licencee shall charge fee for configuration and integration of electronic invoicing software or POS software from the integrated persons not above the threshold as may be specified by the board through a sales tax general order. No fee shall be payable by the Board and any of its field formations, the FBR’s notification added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR PRAL

Comments

200 characters

Registered persons, retailers: PRAL to provide free integration services

Retailers’ outlets: New IR enforcement network to conduct nationwide raids

Salaried individuals: FBR issues ‘frivolous’ tax recovery notices

Sending ‘unfit’ rice to EU: MoC shifts blame to rice exporters, DPP officials

Excessive reserve prices: Unsold spectrum to inflict $1.8bn loss to GDP: GSMA

PPRA agrees to hand over source code of EPADS to Punjab

Agriculture income: LHC disposes of plea challenging assessment

Rice exporters advocate urgent reforms

FMVs: KTBA says FBR notice freezes property registrations

Insider trading: SECP shares 27 cases with FIA

ADB experts arrive to assess port-rail link

Read more stories