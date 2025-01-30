Registered persons, retailers: PRAL to provide free integration services

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) will provide free of cost integration services to the registered persons including retailers for integration with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Wednesday, the PRAL will act as a licenced integrator for the purpose of point of sales (POS) system.

On the other hand, the already licenced private company (licencee) shall charge fee for configuration and integration of electronic invoicing software or POS software from the integrated persons not above the threshold as may be specified by the FBR, the FBR notification added.

A tax expert told Business Recorder that the decision would facilitate the retailers to get free of cost facilities of integration as well as free of cost downloadable electronic invoicing software or point of sales software from the FBR.

The PRAL services would end the heavy cost to be paid to the private company for integration purposes. The retailers and others can now demand from the PRAL to install the integration software without making any payment, he added.

On the other hand, another expert stated that the private company would continue to provide services for the purpose of integration of electronic invoicing.

The licence was awarded to prospective licensees for integration of electronic invoicing under Chapter XIV-BB of the Sales Tax Rules, 2006 as amended vide SRO 1788(1)/2023 and Chapter VITA, Online Integration of Businesses, of the Income Tax Rules, 2002 as amended vide SRO 428(1)/2024.

People would now have choice to integrate through the private company system or free of cost PRAL system.

The company was selected through a competitive process by the FBR, he said.

In Turkey and India, the same model has been followed, he maintained.

The FBR’s notification said, “Notwithstanding the provisions of rules l50XH, l50XI, sub-rule (2) of rule l5OXJ and l50XK, PRAL shall act as licenced integrator for the purposes of rules l50XE, sub-rule (1) of rule l50XJ and rule 150XL.”

The PRAL shall provide free of cost integration services to the registered persons on demand, the FBR said.

The PRAL, as and when required by the board, shall provide a free of cost downloadable electronic invoicing software or POS software on board’s official website.

The licencee shall charge fee for configuration and integration of electronic invoicing software or POS software from the integrated persons not above the threshold as may be specified by the board through a sales tax general order. No fee shall be payable by the Board and any of its field formations, the FBR’s notification added.

