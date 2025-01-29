AIRLINK 193.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.88%)
BOP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
CNERGY 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.9%)
FCCL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.54%)
FLYNG 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.94%)
HUBC 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.34%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
MLCF 44.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 203.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.17%)
PACE 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PAEL 41.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PIAHCLA 17.63 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.44%)
PIBTL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
PPL 174.50 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.34%)
PRL 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.36%)
SEARL 110.00 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.86%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.94%)
SYM 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.87%)
TELE 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
TRG 65.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.56%)
WAVESAPP 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
YOUW 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -23.3 (-0.2%)
BR30 35,270 Increased By 50.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 112,037 Increased By 6.8 (0.01%)
KSE30 35,097 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.11%)
Jan 29, 2025
Indian rupee to dip on US tariff woes, RBI rate-cut bets; Fed’s decision awaited

Reuters Published 29 Jan, 2025 10:41am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is poised to open lower on Wednesday, weighed down by renewed worries over US tariffs and increased odds that the Reserve Bank of India would cut interest rates next week.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at 86.56-86.58 to the US dollar, compared with 86.5225 in the previous session.

The dollar index inched up to near 108 in the Asia trading hours, after US President Donald Trump’s comments brought back the focus on tariffs.

Trump’s latest tariff threats came a day after the US and Colombia pulled back from the brink of a trade war.

The offshore Chinese yuan dipped to 7.2740 to the US dollar.

The rupee had managed to strengthen past 86.20 on Friday.

The relief rally for the rupee “was expectedly cut short”, a currency trader at a bank said.

“You can point to Trump’s comments or the RBI rate cut. However, the main point here is that it (the rupee) is in a dogged downtrend.”

Indian rupee logs worst day in nearly 2 weeks

The RBI on Monday announced a host of measures to inject liquidity into the banking system, including dollar/rupee swaps, which analysts said may set it up for a rate cut next week.

A rate cut by the RBI will be an added headwind for the rupee that is already dealing with equity outflows and uncertainties on the US policy front, traders said.

