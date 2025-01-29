Oil prices ease on rising US inventories, Libyan output

SINGAPORE/TOKYO: Oil prices slid on Wednesday, giving up some of last session’s gains, as an increase in US crude stockpiles and easing worries over Libyan supplies weighed on prices, although the decline was limited by potential US tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports.

Brent crude futures fell 18 cents, or 0.2%, to $77.31 a barrel by 0548 GMT, while US crude futures declined 15 cents, or 0.2%, at $73.62 a barrel.

“While markets are tackling demand side pressures, easing backdrop on supply side is equally weighing over oil prices,” said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova in Singapore.

“Markets are under pressure with Trump’s plans to boost US oil production and await further clarity on Trump’s energy policies.”

US President Donald Trump began his term last week issuing several executive orders to ease the permitting of energy infrastructure and boost already record-high oil and gas output.

US crude oil and gasoline stocks rose last week, while distillate inventories fell, market sources said on Tuesday, citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA), the statistical arm of the US Department of Energy, is due to release its weekly data at 1530 GMT on Wednesday. The resolution of supply concerns in Libya has also added to selling pressure, said Chiyoki Chen, chief analyst at Sunward Trading in Tokyo.

Those fears eased after the state-run National Oil Corp said on Tuesday export activity was running normally after it held talks with protesters demanding a halt of loadings at one its main oil ports.

Oil prices bounce back from multi-week lows

The White House said on Tuesday that President Trump still plans to issue 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico on Saturday.

It remains unclear how any new tariffs could affect oil imports to the US from the countries. Canada supplied 3.9 million barrels per day of oil to the US in 2023, roughly half of overall imports for the year, while Mexico supplied 733,000 bpd, according to data from the EIA.

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister and several of his OPEC+ counterparts have held talks following Trump’s call for lower oil prices and ahead of a meeting next week of OPEC+ oil-producing countries, according to official statements and sources.

Oil benchmarks fell to multi-week lows early this week as news of surging interest in Chinese startup DeepSeek’s low-cost artificial intelligence (AI) model prompted concerns over energy demand to power data centres, rattling the overall energy sector, while weak economic data from China further soured the demand outlook.

Technology stocks regained ground on Tuesday, a day after the DeepSeek rattled markets.