AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.77%)
FCCL 38.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.62%)
FFL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.3%)
FLYNG 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.66%)
HUBC 128.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.71%)
OGDC 203.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.51 (-2.63%)
PACE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.46%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.72%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.42%)
PPL 173.91 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-2.25%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PTC 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.92%)
SEARL 109.06 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.18%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.52%)
SYM 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.24%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.19%)
TRG 64.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.84%)
WAVESAPP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
BR100 11,888 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.18%)
BR30 35,219 Decreased By -592.9 (-1.66%)
KSE100 112,030 Decreased By -1490 (-1.31%)
KSE30 35,136 Decreased By -515.4 (-1.45%)
Jan 29, 2025
Markets Print 2025-01-29

Wall St stabilizes after choppy start as AI stocks recover

Reuters Published 29 Jan, 2025 06:46am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes overcame a choppy start to move higher on Tuesday, as AI-linked shares rebounded from sharp losses in the last session and helped the tech-heavy Nasdaq lead gains.

Monday’s rout in tech stocks came after Chinese startup DeepSeek launched artificial intelligence models it said were on a par or better than industry-leading rivals in the United States at a fraction of the cost.

AI chip leader Nvidia rose 2.6%, a day after $593 billion was wiped off its market value in the biggest single-session loss for any company. A gauge of semiconductor shares edged 0.9% lower after losing more than 9% on Monday.

At 11:56 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.23 points, or 0.14%, to 44,775.51, the S&P 500 gained 29.71 points, or 0.49%, to 6,041.99 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 240.65 points, or 1.24%, to 19,582.50.

Eight of the 11 S&P 500 sectors were in the red. Utilities were the biggest decliners with a 2.1% fall, while technology stocks led gains with a 2.2% rise.

Boosting the Nasdaq, Apple jumped 4.2%, while most megacap stocks also trended higher.

“The selloff was an overreaction, the fact that a Chinese company poses sincere competition for the whole AI ecosystem should not be surprising,” said Jim Elios, chief investment officer at Elios Financial Group.

“A correction in some of the AI-related stocks was inevitable”.

The Nasdaq dropped more than 3% on Monday, its worst single-day showing in more than a month, while the benchmark S&P 500 fell close to 1.5%. On Tuesday, General Motors posted fourth-quarter 2024 results and a 2025 earnings forecast ahead of expectations. Its shares, however, slid 10.8% as investors weighed the threat of tariffs that could hit the automaker’s business.

Boeing shares, last up 4.4%, were volatile after the planemaker reported its biggest annual loss since 2020.

Royal Caribbean gained 12.3% as the cruise operator forecast annual profit largely above expectations, while Lockheed Martin dropped 8.2% after the defense giant forecast 2025 profit below estimates.

Aerospace and defense major RTX gained 2.1% after posting a rise in quarterly profit.

Earnings from “Magnificent 7” members Microsoft, Facebook-parent Meta, Apple and Tesla are due later this week.

Also in focus, the Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold its lending rate steady in its first interest-rate decision of the year on Wednesday, while the December reading of personal consumption expenditures (PCE) is scheduled for Friday. US President Donald Trump said late on Monday he plans to impose tariffs on imported computer chips, pharmaceuticals and steel.

