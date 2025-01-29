PTI tries to persuade Fazl to start ‘joint struggle’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) once again has reached out to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam -Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and offered him to start joint struggle against the government.

A delegation consisting of top opposition leadership including Asad Qaiser, Omar Ayub, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Salman Akram Raja and Akhunzada Hussain, Tuesday, visited Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence and discussed with him the overall political situation in the country.

Following the meeting in a joint press conference, PTI formally proposed a joint movement against the government. JUI-F responded by assuring PTI that they would consider the proposal.

Senator Kamran Murtaza of JUI-F, talking to media persons regarding the visit of PTI leadership, said that PTI delegation discussed matters pertaining to the negotiations between the government and the PTI, as well as, the fallout.

The PTI delegation also discussed the matter regarding the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and two members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) with the JUI chief. He said that both the parties also deliberated on the matters relating to free and fair elections while acknowledging an end to all forms of interference in electoral process.

Murtaza said JUI-F chief has directed the leadership of his party to make all possible efforts for conducive political environment, adding that JUI-F and PTI have constituted a two-member committee consisting of Senator Kamran Murtaza and Asad Qaiser to facilitate communication and resolve any misunderstandings. He said the contacts that were stopped with PTI had restarted.

Salman Akram Raja emphasised the need for all stakeholders to unite for the protection of the constitution, highlighting the promising prospects of collaboration with Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Raja said the meeting was held on the instructions of the founder to protect the constitution and said the PTI was also ready to talk to all political leaders for the rule of law and constitution.

Raja said all democratic forces have to come together and the Maulana also promised to hold more meetings. He said there was no chance of talks with the government now.

On the occasion, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub said the delegation has come for democracy while mentioning that he still had not been allowed to meet the PTI founder.

Ayub said that the demand for the release of prisoners and a judicial commission was in the dialogue sessions but the government showed no response.

