AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.77%)
FCCL 38.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.62%)
FFL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.3%)
FLYNG 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.66%)
HUBC 128.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.71%)
OGDC 203.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.51 (-2.63%)
PACE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.46%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.72%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.42%)
PPL 173.91 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-2.25%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PTC 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.92%)
SEARL 109.06 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.18%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.52%)
SYM 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.24%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.19%)
TRG 64.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.84%)
WAVESAPP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
BR100 11,888 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.18%)
BR30 35,219 Decreased By -592.9 (-1.66%)
KSE100 112,030 Decreased By -1490 (-1.31%)
KSE30 35,136 Decreased By -515.4 (-1.45%)
Jan 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-01-29

Failing our future

Published 29 Jan, 2025 06:46am

As the world marked the International Day of Education on January 24, Pakistan has little cause for celebration. The country’s public spending on education currently stands at 1.91% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the lowest in the South Asian region.

This figure is alarmingly below the global average of 3.8% and falls far short of the UNESCO-recommended benchmark of 4%. Distressingly, Pakistan’s spending on education has been on a downward trend in recent years, declining from 2.2% of GDP in 2019 to 2.1% in 2020 and further to 1.7% in 2021.

Education is a fundamental human right, and the eradication of illiteracy along with the provision of free education up to the secondary level are among the core commitments enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.

Yet, according to a 2022 report by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), approximately 22.8 million children aged 5 to 16 years in Pakistan are not attending school.

This staggering figure represents the world’s second-highest number of out-of-school children, accounting for roughly 44% of the total school-age population. Alarmingly, an updated report by the Pak Alliance for Math and Science (PAMS) from August 2024 places this figure even higher, at 25.3 million.

The chronic underfunding of education has far-reaching consequences for Pakistan’s literacy rate, school infrastructure, and the overall quality of education. Unsurprisingly, the country’s education system ranks among the lowest globally.

Despite declaring an education emergency in May 2024, the combined budget allocations of the federal and provincial governments for the fiscal year 2024-25 stand at a mere Rs 103.781 billion. This paltry allocation reflects the government’s lack of genuine commitment to education, despite its repeated claims to the contrary.

These troubling statistics underscore the urgent need for increased investment and systemic reforms to tackle the high number of out-of-school children and improve educational outcomes. Global Education Monitoring (GEM) has called for immediate and targeted reforms to address this crisis.

Pakistan ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) in November 1990, renewing its pledge to provide inclusive and equitable education for all children. However, the successive governments’ apathy toward the abysmal state of education remains evident.

This issue demands immediate and sustained attention, not only to secure the country’s developmental future but also to uphold the fundamental right to education for all.

Engr Hussain Ahmad Siddiqui (Islamabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Education gdp UNESCO International Day of Education

Comments

200 characters

Failing our future

USAID pauses funding programmes for country

Climate adaptation, mitigation: Country needs $348bn by 2030: Aurangzeb

Wolrd Bank VP calls for improving business climate

Salaried individuals: Aurangzeb signals possible tax slab overhaul

Leghari shares salient features of power plan

SIFC proposal on Saudi investment matters: Meeting to discuss KE issues today

Energy sector advancement: Nepra inks MoU with Deutsche GIZ

CDWP clears 16 projects worth Rs259.68bn

Budget 2025-26: PBC suggests separation of tax policy from FBR

Bilawal tells traders: ‘Approach me, don’t complain elsewhere’

Read more stories