Mohammed Shami returns as India bowl against England in third T20

AFP Published 28 Jan, 2025 06:34pm

RAJKOT: India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to field first against England as they look to clinch the series in the third T20 international on Tuesday.

Fit-again pace bowler Mohammed Shami returns for the hosts, who lead the five-match series 2-0, as the only change with Arshdeep Singh rested in Rajkot.

The 34-year-old Shami, who has recovered from a heel injury, last played for India in the 50-over World Cup final in November 2023 and recently returned to action in domestic cricket.

Varma powers India home in T20 thriller against England

England, led by Jos Buttler, were unchanged from their previous loss on Saturday and look to stay alive in the series.

Jamie Smith will keep wicket in place of Phil Salt, who has a “stiff calf”.

Teams

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Dhruv Jurel, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy

England: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (capt), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith (wk), Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND), Rohan Pandit (IND)

TV Umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

