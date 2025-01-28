England reach 171-9 after India’s Chakravarthy bags five

RAJKOT: England suffered a batting collapse as they posted 171-9 after Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy claimed five wickets in the third T20 international on Tuesday.

Chakravarthy returned figures of 5-24 to check England’s surge after opener Ben Duckett smashed 51 off 28 balls to hand the tourists a fast start in Rajkot.

Liam Livingstone played a useful cameo with a 24-ball 43 after a middle-order slump when England slipped to 127-8 in 16 overs.

India, who lead the five-match series 2-0, invited England to bat and Duckett put on 76 runs with skipper Jos Buttler, who hit 24, after losing his opening partner Phil Salt.

Chakravarthy broke the stand with Buttler’s wicket, a caught-behind dismissal given on review.

Duckett, who struck two sixes and seven fours, reached his 50 in 26 balls but was out in the same over off Axar Patel’s left-arm spin.

England soon lost their way against India’s spinners as Ravi Bishnoi bowled Harry Brook for eight and Chakravarthy struck twice to send back Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton in the next over.

Chakravarthy returned in his last over to take two more and register his second five-wicket haul in T20 internationals.

Livingstone stood defiant and smashed Bishnoi for three sixes in the space of four balls before he holed out off Hardik Pandya.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who returned to international action for the first time since the 2023 ODI World Cup final, bowled three wicketless overs for 25 runs.

India need 172 to clinch the series with two matches to spare.