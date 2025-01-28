AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
2 soldiers martyred, 5 terrorists killed in Balochistan attack: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published January 28, 2025 Updated January 28, 2025 05:52pm

At least two Pakistani soldiers were martyred and five militants were killed when terrorists attacked a security forces’ post in the Gulistan area of the Qila Abdullah District in Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

The attempt to breach the post was effectively thwarted by the troops stationed there, forcing the attackers to ram an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall, the statement said.

The military’s media wing reported that the soldiers fought bravely, and during the ensuing exchange of fire, all five attackers, including two suicide bombers, were eliminated.

30 militants killed in intelligence-based operations in KP: ISPR

The statement identified the two fallen soldiers as Naik Tahir Khan, aged 39 and a resident of Tank District, and Lance Naik Tahir Iqbal, aged 26 and a resident of Karak District. Both soldiers fought gallantly and ultimately sacrificed their lives.

A sanitization operation is currently being conducted in the area, and efforts are underway to bring the perpetrators of this heinous act to justice.

The statement concluded by emphasizing that the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the threat of terrorism.

Militant attacks in Pakistan have increased recently, with the country accusing the Afghan Taliban of providing refuge to TTP militants responsible for cross-border attacks.

The federal government recently reappointed Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq as Special Envoy of Pakistan in Afghanistan.

The office’s mandate includes addressing security concerns, particularly issues surrounding the TTP, the use of Afghan soil for terrorism, and fostering diplomatic engagement.

