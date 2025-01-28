Iran’s Khamenei says Gaza brought Israel ‘to its knees’

TEHRAN: Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Tuesday that Gaza had brought Israel “to its knees”, in a reference to the recent ceasefire in the Palestinian territory.

The ceasefire and hostage-release deal between Iran’s arch-enemy Israel and the Hamas went into effect just over a week ago, aiming to put an end to more than 15 months of war.

“The small, limited Gaza brought the Zionist regime, armed to the teeth, and fully supported by America, to its knees,” Khamenei said during a meeting with officials in Tehran.

Also on Tuesday, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baqaei, criticised US President Donald Trump’s idea to move Palestinians out of Gaza to other locations such as Egypt or Jordan.

“Political coercion and demographic manipulations will not be able to force the Palestinians to migrate,” Baqaei said in a post on X, adding that Gaza is the Palestinians’ “homeland and they’ve paid (an) extremely high price to remain there”.