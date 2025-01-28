AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.77%)
FCCL 38.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.62%)
FFL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.3%)
FLYNG 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.66%)
HUBC 128.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.71%)
OGDC 203.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.51 (-2.63%)
PACE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.46%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.72%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.42%)
PPL 173.91 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-2.25%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PTC 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.92%)
SEARL 109.06 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.18%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.52%)
SYM 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.24%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.19%)
TRG 64.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.84%)
WAVESAPP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
BR100 11,888 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.18%)
BR30 35,219 Decreased By -592.9 (-1.66%)
KSE100 112,030 Decreased By -1490 (-1.31%)
KSE30 35,136 Decreased By -515.4 (-1.45%)
Jan 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran’s Khamenei says Gaza brought Israel ‘to its knees’

AFP Published 28 Jan, 2025 05:12pm

TEHRAN: Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Tuesday that Gaza had brought Israel “to its knees”, in a reference to the recent ceasefire in the Palestinian territory.

The ceasefire and hostage-release deal between Iran’s arch-enemy Israel and the Hamas went into effect just over a week ago, aiming to put an end to more than 15 months of war.

“The small, limited Gaza brought the Zionist regime, armed to the teeth, and fully supported by America, to its knees,” Khamenei said during a meeting with officials in Tehran.

Also on Tuesday, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baqaei, criticised US President Donald Trump’s idea to move Palestinians out of Gaza to other locations such as Egypt or Jordan.

Qatar reiterates support for two-state solution after Trump calls for moving Gazans

“Political coercion and demographic manipulations will not be able to force the Palestinians to migrate,” Baqaei said in a post on X, adding that Gaza is the Palestinians’ “homeland and they’ve paid (an) extremely high price to remain there”.

Israeli troops Gaza ceasefire Israel Hamas war Israeli airstrikes Israel and Hamas Israel Hamas conflict Gaza war Israel Gaza war Israeli hostages Gaza hostage deal Gaza peace deal

Comments

200 characters

Iran’s Khamenei says Gaza brought Israel ‘to its knees’

Senate approves PECA amendments bill amid strike call

KSE-100 loses nearly 1,500 points as market looks for fresh triggers

Govt still hopes for resumption of talks as PTI skips 4th round

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Tech selloff deepens as DeepSeek upsets global AI race

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,700 in Pakistan

Oil prices hover near two-week low, Libya supply disruption offers support

2 soldiers martyred, 5 terrorists killed in Balochistan attack: ISPR

Qatar reiterates support for two-state solution after Trump calls for moving Gazans

Gas market: private sector likely to help reduce circular debt

Read more stories