Qatar reiterates support for two-state solution after Trump calls for moving Gazans

DOHA: Qatar reaffirmed its support for a two-state solution on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump repeated his call to move Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt or Jordan.

Foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari did not reveal details of conversations with US officials, but said Qatar often didn’t see “eye to eye” with its allies.

“Our position has always been clear to the necessity of the Palestinian people receiving their rights, and that the two-state solution is the only path forward,” Ansari told a regular media briefing when asked about Trump’s comments.

“We don’t see eye to eye on a lot of things with all our allies, not only the United States, but we work very closely with them to make sure that we formulate policy together,” he added.

Palestinians say two killed in Israeli West Bank strike

Qatar, the US and Egypt jointly mediated the Gaza ceasefire and hostage-release deal that went into effect a little over a week ago, halting more than 15 months of fighting between Hamas and Israel.

On Monday, Trump repeated his wish to move Gazans to another country, after earlier saying he wanted to “clean out” the devastated Palestinian territory.

The US president told reporters he would “like to get them living in an area where they can live without disruption and revolution and violence so much”.

Ansari said Qatar, which hosts the region’s biggest US military base, was “engaging fully with the Trump administration and with envoy (Steve) Witkoff”, the president’s special representative for the Middle East.

“I’m not going to comment on the type of discussions we are having with them right now, but I would say that it is very productive,” Ansari said.

“We have been working very closely with the Trump administration over the regional issues as a whole, including the Palestinian issue.”