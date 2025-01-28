AIRLINK 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (0.76%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.17%)
FCCL 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.36%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.05%)
FLYNG 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
HUBC 128.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.25%)
OGDC 203.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.51 (-2.63%)
PACE 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.06%)
PAEL 41.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.16%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.78%)
PPL 173.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.43 (-2.49%)
PRL 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
PTC 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.68%)
SEARL 109.68 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.76%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.99%)
SYM 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.03%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
TPLP 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.63%)
TRG 64.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.12%)
WAVESAPP 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.13%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
YOUW 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
BR100 11,886 Decreased By -144.3 (-1.2%)
BR30 35,212 Decreased By -600.4 (-1.68%)
KSE100 112,030 Decreased By -1490 (-1.31%)
KSE30 35,136 Decreased By -515.4 (-1.45%)
Saudi bourse rises on STC gains; Dubai index down

Reuters Published 28 Jan, 2025 02:31pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Gulf stock markets started Tuesday on a positive note, with most indexes rising, led by the Saudi index that was boosted by gains in Saudi Telecom Company.

However, the Dubai index stood out as an exception, defying the regional upward trend.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.5%, led by a 0.8% rise in Al Rajhi Bank, while Saudi Telecom Company (STC) jumped 4%.

STC Group, the kingdom’s largest telecoms operator, on Tuesday said it won a contract worth 32.64 billion riyals ($8.70 billion) from a government entity to build, operate and provide telecommunications infrastructure services.

The kingdom’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) on Monday said foreign investors will be permitted to invest in Saudi-listed real estate companies operating in Mecca and Medina from Jan. 27.

Jabal Omar Development Company, a real estate firm based out of Mecca, advanced 4.1%, on course to rise for a third consecutive session.

Most Gulf markets fall amid US trade concerns

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.2%. Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - ticked up but hovered near a two-week low on Tuesday after weak economic data from China and warming weather forecasts elsewhere soured the demand outlook.

The Qatari benchmark was up 0.1%, helped by a 0.7% rise in the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank. Dubai’s main share index fell 0.3%, hit by a 2.9% drop in Emaar Development and a 0.7% decrease in budget airliner Air Arabia.

Gulf stock markets MENA

