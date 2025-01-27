AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
Markets

Most Gulf markets fall amid US trade concerns

Reuters Published 27 Jan, 2025 07:07pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday due to uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade policy, although the Qatari index bucked the trend.

U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed his commitment to enforcing tariffs, with a recent dispute with Colombia centered on migration-related issues that prompted Trump to threaten the country with tariffs and sanctions. The move sent a clear signal that the U.S. would not hesitate to act to protect its interests.

Investors in the region are increasingly cautious due to the unpredictable nature of U.S. trade decisions, which have the potential to significantly impact global markets. The ongoing tensions between the U.S. and its trading partners have created a climate of uncertainty, making it challenging for investors to make informed decisions.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gave up early gains to close 0.1% lower, hit by a 0.5% fall in Al Rajhi Bank and a 2.1% decrease in Saudi Arabian Mining Company.

However, the index’s losses were limited by gains in the real estate division with Jabal Omar Development Company soaring 10%.

The kingdom’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) said foreign investors will be permitted to invest in Saudi-listed real estate companies operating in Mecca and Medina from Jan. 27.

Most Gulf markets gain after Trump comments

Dubai’s main share index dropped 0.7%, weighed down by a 2.3% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.1%.

Meanwhile, oil market momentum was kept in check as prices fluctuated in and out of negative territory, with traders on edge despite the U.S. pulling back from initial sanctions threats against Colombia, reducing immediate concern over oil supply disruptions.

The Qatari benchmark rose 0.2%, helped by a 1.5% rise in Commercial Bank.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index declined 1%, as most of its constituents were in negative territory including Commercial International Bank, which was down 0.8%.

----------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA     fell 0.1% to 12,373
 Abu Dhabi        lost 0.2% to 9,553
 Dubai            down 0.7% to 5,192
 QATAR            gained 0.2% to 10,667
 EGYPT            declined 1% to 29,742
 BAHRAIN          eased 0.5% to 1,890
 OMAN             rose 0.2% to 4,561
 KUWAIT           added 0.8% to 8,361
----------------------------------------
