AIRLINK 194.21 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.23%)
BOP 9.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.51%)
FCCL 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.79%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.78%)
FLYNG 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.48%)
HUBC 128.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.01%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.25%)
OGDC 206.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-1.25%)
PACE 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.53%)
PAEL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
PIAHCLA 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.46%)
PIBTL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.54%)
POWER 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.91%)
PPL 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-2.48%)
PRL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.56%)
PTC 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.1%)
SEARL 106.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.38%)
SYM 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.57%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.31%)
TPLP 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
TRG 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.83%)
WAVESAPP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.73%)
YOUW 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
BR100 11,870 Decreased By -160.4 (-1.33%)
BR30 35,315 Decreased By -497.2 (-1.39%)
KSE100 112,217 Decreased By -1303 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,162 Decreased By -489.6 (-1.37%)
Markets

Sinopec to lift refining output in Feb as independents cut runs, sources say

Reuters Published 28 Jan, 2025 10:59am

SINGAPORE: China’s Sinopec plans to raise crude throughput next month by 100,000 to 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) from January to meet a rise in travel demand during the Lunar New Year holiday and compensate for run cuts at independent refiners, trade sources said.

The increase equates to 2% to 3% of Asia’s largest refiner’s average throughput last year of 5.05 million bpd.

Sinopec did not respond to a request for comment.

The output hike comes as China’s independent refiners in the refining hub Shandong province have cut throughput to just 50% to 55% of capacity since earlier this month, according to estimates from traders and consultancies, the lowest since mid-2024.

Independent plants, known as teapots, face higher crude oil costs amid tougher US sanctions on Russian and Iranian oil exports.

Some smaller players have halted production in January or plan to in February as new Chinese fuel tax measures push them deeper into losses.

Sinopec is also likely to be building fuel inventories ahead of planned refinery maintenance at several subsidiaries starting at the end of February, one China-based trade source said.

At least 700,000-bpd of Sinopec’s crude processing capacity will be offline from mid-March through May at subsidiaries including the Yangzi, Jiujiang and Gaoqiao refineries, according to data compiled by Reuters based on industry and trade sources.

Sri Lanka signs historic $3.7bn deal with Sinopec

Demand for transportation fuel is expected to rise during the Jan. 28 to Feb. 4 Lunar New Year break, when millions of Chinese people travel for family reunions or leisure.

Sinopec said last week that its 2024 throughput fell 2% from 2023, in tandem with a broader and rare decline in Chinese refinery output as the world’s second-largest refining industry contends with a faster-than-expected peak in fuel demand.

