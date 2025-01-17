AIRLINK 200.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.39%)
World Print 2025-01-17

Sri Lanka signs historic $3.7bn deal with Sinopec

AFP Published 17 Jan, 2025 02:56am

BEIJING: Sri Lanka has secured its biggest-ever foreign investment after signing a deal with Chinese state-run oil giant Sinopec, officials said on Thursday.

Sinopec has agreed to invest $3.7 billion to construct a “state-of-the-art oil refinery” with a capacity of 200,000 barrels in the southern Hambantota region, according to the Sri Lanka president’s media division.

“During President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s four-day state visit to China, Sri Lanka marked a significant milestone by securing the largest foreign direct investment to date,” it said.

A “substantial portion” of the refinery’s output would be earmarked for export as part of efforts to shore up Sri Lanka’s foreign exchange earnings, a statement said.

“This major investment from China is expected to bolster Sri Lanka’s economic growth while uplifting the livelihoods of low-income communities in the Hambantota area,” it added.

The port of Hambantota was handed to a Beijing company on a 99-year lease for $1.12 billion in 2017 after Sri Lanka was unable to repay a huge Chinese loan, a controversial decision which raised questions about Chinese investments in the country. Sri Lanka also defaulted on its foreign borrowings in 2022 during a crisis that caused months of food, fuel and medicine shortages.

China accounted for more than half the country’s bilateral debt at the time of the economic crash.

Leftist Dissanayake came to power in September and consolidated his position after his party won by a landslide in snap parliamentary polls last November.

Sinopec SriLanka

