PECA Amendment Bill: JAC decides to take part in PFUJ protest

KARACHI: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) has announced its participation in the protest by supporting the PFUJ’s nationwide protest against the PECA Amendment Bill.

The JAC members, including PBA, AMEND, CPNE and APNS, said that despite repeated assurances from the government of consultation, the bill was passed in a hurry by the National Assembly and then the Senate Standing Committee without listening to journalist organisations and stakeholders, which is a clear evidence of the government’s intentions and bad intentions.

The JAC categorically rejects the amendment bill and will launch a vigorous public and legal struggle against it.

Contacts have been initiated with civil society, human rights organisations, advocacy organisations and other stakeholders. Consultations with legal experts are being finalised to challenge the PECA Act Amendment Bill in court.

All journalist organisations included in the JAC will participate fully in the PFJ’s nationwide protest.

