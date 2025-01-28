AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
BOP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
FCCL 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.62%)
FFL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.09%)
FLYNG 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.04%)
HUBC 129.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.58%)
KOSM 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.82%)
MLCF 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.5%)
OGDC 209.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-1.56%)
PACE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
PAEL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PIBTL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.59%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PPL 177.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-1.95%)
PRL 39.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.63%)
PTC 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.36%)
SEARL 106.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.57%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.53 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-10%)
SYM 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.48%)
TELE 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.59%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.02%)
TRG 65.34 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.16%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
BR100 12,030 Decreased By -140.3 (-1.15%)
BR30 35,812 Decreased By -776.7 (-2.12%)
KSE100 113,520 Decreased By -1360.2 (-1.18%)
KSE30 35,651 Decreased By -473.7 (-1.31%)
Jan 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-28

NA body for strengthening measures against rapid increase in HIV

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 28 Jan, 2025 06:45am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Monday, while expressing serious concerns over the rapid increase in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), has emphasised the urgent need to strengthen diagnostic and preventive measures.

The meeting held here under the chairmanship of Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani also highlighted the government’s commitment to strengthening health regulations, tackling critical health crises and improving healthcare delivery across the country.

The meeting was informed that the country in 2024 has reported more than 13,000 HIV positive cases which are alarming.

HIV spread fast among specific populations including female sex workers (FSWs), men who have sex with men (MSM) and transgenders (TGs) due to unprotected sex and limited access to preventive measures.

The panel acknowledged the expanded screening and testing services provided by the Common Management Unit (CMU).

The rise in HIV cases, especially in high-burden districts was noted, with calls for enhanced monitoring, awareness campaigns and a stronger response to address transmission through high-risk activities.

Furthermore, the committee called for improvements in malaria prevention and the scaling up of TB diagnostics in the country.

There was a recognition that while TB treatment has a high success rate, the challenge remains in diagnosing and identifying new cases, with 300,000 individuals missing diagnosis every year.

A focus on digital diagnostic tools, including 148 digital X-ray machines in high-burden districts, was highlighted as a promising solution.

The committee reviewed the Pakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024, moved by Syed Rafiullah, MNA. The committee recognised the importance of ensuring clarity in the formulation of rules and regulations, particularly, regarding the autonomy of the PN&MC. A legal clarification is still awaited on this matter.

The committee discussed, The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Islamabad Healthcare Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2024, moved by Shaista Pervaiz, MNA, both of which aim to reform and strengthen the medical regulatory framework. With ongoing consultations with medical councils and stakeholders, the bills are expected to receive the final input once legal reviews are completed.

The committee reviewed the Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2024, moved by Abdul Qadir Patel, MNA. The committee directed the Pakistan Pharmacy Council of Pakistan to provide comparative analysis of a similar bill passed by the Senate of Pakistan. The aim is to harmonise the bills and address key concerns regarding the regulation of pharmacies and the Council’s composition.

The panel, while discussing the matters pertaining to the restructuring and upgrading of the Gynaecology and Obstetrics Departments at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) was informed that over 115 consultant-level vacancies were lying vacant at the hospital.

The committee members jointly called for urgent recruitment to fill these positions and improve service delivery. The committee also discussed the ongoing recruitment process at PIMS was informed by the officials that the biggest health facility of the region was operating with a significant shortage of medical staff and doctors.

The meeting was attended by Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Dr Darshan, Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Sabheen Ghoury, Dr Nikhat Shakeel Khan, DrAmjad Ali Khan, Aliya Kamran, Shabbir Ali Qureshi, DrShaista Khan, Shahram Khan, Farukh Khan, and Gul Asghar Khan. The Coordinator to the Prime Minister, Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, MNA, also attended the meeting along with senior officers of the Health Ministry and its attached departments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Health HIV NA panel Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani

Comments

200 characters

NA body for strengthening measures against rapid increase in HIV

Non-availability of NJHP project: Consumers overpaid Rs167.787bn for costly power

Guidelines for PSDP approved

Aurangzeb informs PBC: Tax policy unit to be relocated to MoF

Undervaluation, misdeclaration: Over 93.7pc of property deals fall short of Rs5m: FBR

‘Country is poised to maintain growth momentum’

Railways ministry says it will axe thousands of jobs

KE’s renewable energy project: Balochistan urges Centre to accord approval

Cotton growers, ginners: NA body seeks data on tax deductions

Govt striving to achieve cuts in energy cost: PM

Non-protected domestic categories: Rs100/mmbtu hike balanced with gas utilities’ profits

Read more stories