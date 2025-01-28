NA body for strengthening measures against rapid increase in HIV

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Monday, while expressing serious concerns over the rapid increase in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), has emphasised the urgent need to strengthen diagnostic and preventive measures.

The meeting held here under the chairmanship of Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani also highlighted the government’s commitment to strengthening health regulations, tackling critical health crises and improving healthcare delivery across the country.

The meeting was informed that the country in 2024 has reported more than 13,000 HIV positive cases which are alarming.

HIV spread fast among specific populations including female sex workers (FSWs), men who have sex with men (MSM) and transgenders (TGs) due to unprotected sex and limited access to preventive measures.

The panel acknowledged the expanded screening and testing services provided by the Common Management Unit (CMU).

The rise in HIV cases, especially in high-burden districts was noted, with calls for enhanced monitoring, awareness campaigns and a stronger response to address transmission through high-risk activities.

Furthermore, the committee called for improvements in malaria prevention and the scaling up of TB diagnostics in the country.

There was a recognition that while TB treatment has a high success rate, the challenge remains in diagnosing and identifying new cases, with 300,000 individuals missing diagnosis every year.

A focus on digital diagnostic tools, including 148 digital X-ray machines in high-burden districts, was highlighted as a promising solution.

The committee reviewed the Pakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024, moved by Syed Rafiullah, MNA. The committee recognised the importance of ensuring clarity in the formulation of rules and regulations, particularly, regarding the autonomy of the PN&MC. A legal clarification is still awaited on this matter.

The committee discussed, The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Islamabad Healthcare Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2024, moved by Shaista Pervaiz, MNA, both of which aim to reform and strengthen the medical regulatory framework. With ongoing consultations with medical councils and stakeholders, the bills are expected to receive the final input once legal reviews are completed.

The committee reviewed the Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2024, moved by Abdul Qadir Patel, MNA. The committee directed the Pakistan Pharmacy Council of Pakistan to provide comparative analysis of a similar bill passed by the Senate of Pakistan. The aim is to harmonise the bills and address key concerns regarding the regulation of pharmacies and the Council’s composition.

The panel, while discussing the matters pertaining to the restructuring and upgrading of the Gynaecology and Obstetrics Departments at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) was informed that over 115 consultant-level vacancies were lying vacant at the hospital.

The committee members jointly called for urgent recruitment to fill these positions and improve service delivery. The committee also discussed the ongoing recruitment process at PIMS was informed by the officials that the biggest health facility of the region was operating with a significant shortage of medical staff and doctors.

The meeting was attended by Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Dr Darshan, Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Sabheen Ghoury, Dr Nikhat Shakeel Khan, DrAmjad Ali Khan, Aliya Kamran, Shabbir Ali Qureshi, DrShaista Khan, Shahram Khan, Farukh Khan, and Gul Asghar Khan. The Coordinator to the Prime Minister, Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, MNA, also attended the meeting along with senior officers of the Health Ministry and its attached departments.

