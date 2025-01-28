China’s BGI Group to invest in rice & corn cultivation

LAHORE: The Chinese company BGI Group has offered a pilot project for rice and corn cultivation in Punjab along with planting GMO cotton to yield more production. The BGI Group will also collaborate for cancer treatment and genetic testing in Punjab.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Chinese BGI Group Chairman Wang Jian. The meeting discussed progress being made on the MoU inked during CM Punjab’s visit to China for cancer treatment and advanced genetic research. The Chinese delegation offered a pilot project for rice and corn cultivation in the desert area of Bahawalpur.

The Chief Minister welcomed the Chinese group’s offer and appointed Provincial Agriculture Minister as a ‘Focal Person’ in this regard. It was agreed to cultivate GMO cotton with the cooperation of Chinese institution to increase cotton production by 15 percent.

On the offer of complete collaboration by the Chinese BGI Group with regard to cancer treatment and genetic testing in Punjab, the CM sought a workable plan from Secretary Health in this regard.

The CM said, “Collaboration between BGI Group and the Punjab government will prove to be a game changer in the health sector. The Punjab government strives to establish region’s most advanced genetic testing laboratory in the province. Modern genetic technology for cancer diagnosis and treatment will be used in Punjab.

She added, “The Chinese BGI Group will play a revolutionary role in cancer diagnosis and treatment by extending its due cooperation. A state-of-the-art government hospital will also be established for cancer diagnosis and treatment in Punjab. The Punjab government is determined to complete development projects in the health sector swiftly.”

BGI Group Chairman Wang Jian appreciated CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s performance in the health sector and reiterated that Pakistan especially Punjab will be provided assistance to gain a prominent place in the field of latest medical research at the global level.

