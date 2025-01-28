AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
BOP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
FCCL 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.62%)
FFL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.09%)
FLYNG 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.04%)
HUBC 129.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.58%)
KOSM 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.82%)
MLCF 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.5%)
OGDC 209.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-1.56%)
PACE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
PAEL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PIBTL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.59%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PPL 177.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-1.95%)
PRL 39.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.63%)
PTC 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.36%)
SEARL 106.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.57%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.53 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-10%)
SYM 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.48%)
TELE 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.59%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.02%)
TRG 65.34 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.16%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
BR100 12,030 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 35,812 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 113,520 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 35,651 No Change 0 (0%)
Jan 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-28

China’s BGI Group to invest in rice & corn cultivation

Muhammad Saleem Published January 28, 2025 Updated January 28, 2025 08:13am

LAHORE: The Chinese company BGI Group has offered a pilot project for rice and corn cultivation in Punjab along with planting GMO cotton to yield more production. The BGI Group will also collaborate for cancer treatment and genetic testing in Punjab.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Chinese BGI Group Chairman Wang Jian. The meeting discussed progress being made on the MoU inked during CM Punjab’s visit to China for cancer treatment and advanced genetic research. The Chinese delegation offered a pilot project for rice and corn cultivation in the desert area of Bahawalpur.

The Chief Minister welcomed the Chinese group’s offer and appointed Provincial Agriculture Minister as a ‘Focal Person’ in this regard. It was agreed to cultivate GMO cotton with the cooperation of Chinese institution to increase cotton production by 15 percent.

On the offer of complete collaboration by the Chinese BGI Group with regard to cancer treatment and genetic testing in Punjab, the CM sought a workable plan from Secretary Health in this regard.

The CM said, “Collaboration between BGI Group and the Punjab government will prove to be a game changer in the health sector. The Punjab government strives to establish region’s most advanced genetic testing laboratory in the province. Modern genetic technology for cancer diagnosis and treatment will be used in Punjab.

She added, “The Chinese BGI Group will play a revolutionary role in cancer diagnosis and treatment by extending its due cooperation. A state-of-the-art government hospital will also be established for cancer diagnosis and treatment in Punjab. The Punjab government is determined to complete development projects in the health sector swiftly.”

BGI Group Chairman Wang Jian appreciated CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s performance in the health sector and reiterated that Pakistan especially Punjab will be provided assistance to gain a prominent place in the field of latest medical research at the global level.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Cotton Maryam Nawaz Chinese company BGI Group BGI Group GMO cotton rice and corn cultivation

Comments

200 characters

China’s BGI Group to invest in rice & corn cultivation

Non-availability of NJHP project: Consumers overpaid Rs167.787bn for costly power

Guidelines for PSDP approved

Aurangzeb informs PBC: Tax policy unit to be relocated to MoF

Undervaluation, misdeclaration: Over 93.7pc of property deals fall short of Rs5m: FBR

‘Country is poised to maintain growth momentum’

Railways ministry says it will axe thousands of jobs

KE’s renewable energy project: Balochistan urges Centre to accord approval

Govt striving to achieve cuts in energy cost: PM

Non-protected domestic categories: Rs100/mmbtu hike balanced with gas utilities’ profits

Cotton growers, ginners: NA body seeks data on tax deductions

Read more stories