Content creators become focus, eligible for Dubai golden visa as city looks to attract 10,000 influencers

DUBAI: In an effort to attract 10,000 influencers to the city and position itself as a prime destination for digital media, Dubai has recently launched an initiative called ‘Creators HQ’, members of which will get help with UAE golden visa applications, relocation support, and company setup and registration.

This was announced at the third edition of an event targeted at influencers called the ‘1 Billion Followers Summit’, named as such because creators participating in the conference represented an audience of over 1 billion followers. The summit claimed it was “the world’s largest event dedicated to the content creator economy.”

The HQ is backed by a substantial AED 150 million ($40.8 million) Content Creators Support Fund announced at the event in the previous year.

Actor Asad Raza Khan, who got his golden visa in the actor category back in 2022, told Business Recorder that the UAE “has always been the pioneers of promoting these skills, whether it’s content creation, acting or writing”.

“They’re now offering about 10,000 creators the golden visa, which is a 10-year residence program, to get people to move to this wonderful country.”

He said the UAE launched the performing arts golden visa program about two years ago and has also been “encouraging a lot of technicians in the fields of art and entertainment to come into the country, to reside here, and to create opportunities. Within the same spirit, they’ve done it now for creators”.

He added that the initiative will help generate “content ideas, a lot of content opportunities, a lot of training [on topics like] monetisation and learnings from one another.”

It is not just social media influencers that are the target of this programme. The Creators HQ has been designed to attract and support diverse talent, including digital content creators and their enablers, podcasters, and visual artists. It also targets key players in the creative industries, such as advertising and marketing firms, media and music producers, animation studios, and fashion and lifestyle brands.

The initiative seeks to collaborate with tech companies to establish a fully integrated creative ecosystem. This includes partnerships with social media platforms, streaming services, gaming and esports firms, VR and AR developers, and AI and machine learning start-ups.

Entrepreneurs specialising in software development, talent management, and media innovation are also a significant focus.

“By positioning itself as a creator-friendly destination with world-class infrastructure, tax benefits, and now specialized support for digital content creators, Dubai is setting itself up to capture a significant share of this rapidly expanding market,” it was reported in Forbes.

“If successful in attracting its target of 10,000 influencers, the initiative could establish Dubai as the world’s premier destination for digital content creation, while simultaneously contributing to the emirate’s economic diversification goals and strengthening its position in the global digital economy,” the report noted.

‘World’s finest creators’

The HQ was launched at Emirates Towers in Dubai. According to a statement, it is “designed to empower creators, amplify their impact, and establish sustainable frameworks for the booming creator economy.”

It has launched with 100 members who “represent the world’s finest creators”, as well as enablers and supporters of the content industry, from more than 20 countries. The initiative has been endorsed and supported by more than 15 prominent names in the field of written or visual content, including Meta, TikTok and X.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said: “Our main aim is for global content creators to gather in the UAE, renowned for its cultural diversity, where they will find support, and connect to funding and investors so they can innovate and expand their reach.

“As the world continues to evolve and progress, especially in the content and digital media domains, we need to be ready to maximise the positive impact of such progress, while navigating its challenges and channeling it for the good of humanity.”

The Creator HQ is set to host more than 300 events and workshops annually. It hopes to empower creators to expand their influence and refine their craft in a supportive and innovative environment.

Initiatives include creative camps for youth, mentorship opportunities, funding, and workshops covering vital skills such as branding, video production, storytelling, audience engagement, monetisation and sponsorship, and crafting specialised and highly effective content.

