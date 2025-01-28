AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
BOP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
FCCL 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.62%)
FFL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.09%)
FLYNG 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.04%)
HUBC 129.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.58%)
KOSM 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.82%)
MLCF 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.5%)
OGDC 209.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-1.56%)
PACE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
PAEL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PIBTL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.59%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PPL 177.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-1.95%)
PRL 39.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.63%)
PTC 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.36%)
SEARL 106.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.57%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.53 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-10%)
SYM 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.48%)
TELE 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.59%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.02%)
TRG 65.34 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.16%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
BR100 12,030 Decreased By -140.3 (-1.15%)
BR30 35,812 Decreased By -776.7 (-2.12%)
KSE100 113,520 Decreased By -1360.2 (-1.18%)
KSE30 35,651 Decreased By -473.7 (-1.31%)
Markets Print 2025-01-28

European tech shares tumble as China’s AI push spooks investors

Reuters Published 28 Jan, 2025 06:45am

FRANKFURT: European tech shares came under pressure on Monday, after Chinese tech startup DeepSeek’s low-cost artificial intelligence model sparked worries about returns in the AI business and the need for costly chips.

The pan-European STOXX 600 dropped as much as 0.8% earlier in the day, tracking a global market sell-off on concerns about AI investment and tech sector valuations, after DeepSeek rolled out a free assistant that it says uses lower-cost chips and less data.

European tech stocks slid 3.4% and were on track for their biggest daily drop since October, with chip equipment maker ASML dropping 7% to touch a two-month low and ASM International slumping more than 12%.

Siemens Energy and Schneider Electric, which provides electric hardware for AI infrastructure, sank 19.9% and 9.5% respectively and were among the weakest performers on the STOXX 600.

“DeepSeek’s success… provides a wake up call and somewhat of a question mark on how much needs to be spent in order to build a model, and whether quite the level of CapEx we have been seeing is really required,” said Ben Barringer, technology analyst at Guilter Cheviot.

The selloff comes after the STOXX 600 touched an intra-day record high on Friday and as investors await earnings from US tech giants Apple, Meta, Microsoft and Tesla later this week.

Uncertainty around potential US tariffs continues to worry investors, with only a few days remaining before the Feb. 1 deadline President Donald Trump has given for unveiling his trade policy on key trading partners, including the EU.

The STOXX 50 volatility index, an indicator of market anxiety, rose 1.9 points to touch a two-week high.

The week is also packed with interest rate decisions by central banks around the world, particularly the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.

Traders have priced in a quarter point cut by the ECB, while they expect the Fed to keep rates steady, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Fourth-quarter gross domestic product numbers for the euro zone and Germany, along with regional inflation data are due during the week.

