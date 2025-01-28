AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
BOP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
FCCL 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.62%)
FFL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.09%)
FLYNG 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.04%)
HUBC 129.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.58%)
KOSM 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.82%)
MLCF 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.5%)
OGDC 209.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-1.56%)
PACE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
PAEL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PIBTL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.59%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PPL 177.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-1.95%)
PRL 39.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.63%)
PTC 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.36%)
SEARL 106.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.57%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.53 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-10%)
SYM 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.48%)
TELE 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.59%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.02%)
TRG 65.34 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.16%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
BR100 12,030 Decreased By -140.3 (-1.15%)
BR30 35,812 Decreased By -776.7 (-2.12%)
KSE100 113,520 Decreased By -1360.2 (-1.18%)
KSE30 35,651 Decreased By -473.7 (-1.31%)
Palm oil ends flat

Reuters Published 28 Jan, 2025 06:45am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures ended flat on Monday as weakness in the Chicago soyoil contract and lower export estimates were offset by expectations of a fall in production.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.02% to 4,215 ringgit ($963.43) a metric ton at the close. Sharply lower Chicago soyoil futures after U.S President Donald Trump threatened sanctions on Columbia influenced futures prices, said Anilkumar Bagani, commodity research head at Mumbai-based Sunvin group. “Export performance in Malaysia has also been consistently weak as seen during the Jan. 1-25 export period,” he said. Bagani also said Malaysian production likely declined in Jan. 1-20 by up to 14% from a month ago, citing estimates from the Malaysian Palm Oil Association and others.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.63%, while its palm oil contract added 2.08%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.62%. Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market. Indonesia’s November palm oil stocks rose 3.2% from the previous month to 2.58 million tons as slowing exports offset a decline in production, data from Indonesian palm oil association GAPKI showed.

Cargo surveyors estimate exports of Malaysian palm oil products fell between 18.9% and 24.1% during Jan. 1-25, compared with the same period a month ago. Oil prices wavered on Monday after the US and Colombia reached a deal on deportations, reducing immediate concern over oil supply disruptions but keeping traders on edge. Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, was unchanged against the US dollar.

