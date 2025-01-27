AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
Pakistan

Pakistan dismisses allegations questioning commitment to One China Policy

BR Web Desk Published January 27, 2025 Updated January 27, 2025 07:20pm

The Foreign Office (FO) on Monday rejected “unfounded and baseless” allegations targeting Pakistan’s commitment to a One-China Policy.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to this policy, stressing it remains a fundamental pillar of the country’s foreign relations.

Naqvi refutes allegations of anti-China event participation

The spokesperson emphasized that China is Pakistan’s all-weather strategic partner.

“This relationship is built on mutual trust, shared values, support on critical issues, and a commitment to regional and global stability,” the FO added.

The Foreign Office’s clarification came in response to reports claiming that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi attended an anti-China event during his recent visit to the United States.

Naqvi vehemently denied these allegations on Sunday, describing them as “malicious fabrications” and “baseless campaigns” aimed at damaging his reputation.

Speaking to the media in Houston, he clarified that his participation in a youth event had been misinterpreted and exaggerated.

He assured that misinformation and false rumors would not distract him from his responsibilities and reaffirmed his commitment to his duties.

Naqvi also accused certain elements of attempting to provoke the U.S. Congress against Pakistan and urged political opponents not to jeopardize the country for political gain.

