AIRLINK 197.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
FCCL 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.15%)
FFL 16.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.31%)
FLYNG 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.36%)
HUBC 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.36%)
KEL 4.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
MLCF 46.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.83%)
OGDC 210.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.78%)
PACE 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
PAEL 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.11%)
PIAHCLA 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
PIBTL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 180.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.78%)
PRL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.23%)
PTC 26.05 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.47%)
SEARL 110.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-1.6%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.72 (-8.47%)
SYM 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.42%)
TELE 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
TPLP 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
TRG 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.29%)
WAVESAPP 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
YOUW 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
BR100 12,156 Decreased By -14.4 (-0.12%)
BR30 36,220 Decreased By -368.5 (-1.01%)
KSE100 114,837 Decreased By -44 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,111 Decreased By -13.9 (-0.04%)
Jan 27, 2025
Markets

China stocks flat as manufacturing activity slowdown curbs sentiment

Reuters Published 27 Jan, 2025 11:53am

SHANGHAI: China stocks were flat on Monday, the last day before the Lunar New Year holiday, as a surprise contraction in manufacturing activity and lingering concerns about US tariffs offset the optimism from government efforts to introduce long-term capital.

China, HK stocks rise after Trump says conversation with Xi ‘friendly’

  • However, in Hong Kong, tech shares led the market higher.

  • China's blue-chip CSI300 Index had edged up 0.1% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.9%.

  • China's manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted in January, its weakest showing since August.

  • "Part of the slowdown may be due to weaker external demand as the new export orders index dropped to the lowest level since March last year," said Zhiwei Zhang, president of Pinpoint Asset Management.

  • Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump's threats to impose tariffs and sanctions on Colombia --- now on hold after a deal was reached -- reminded investors that Trump is serious about his tariff pledges.

  • (The) "Tariff risks might have been delayed, but not derailed," Morgan Stanley said in a note, estimating that weighted average tariff rate on China will rise from 10% at the end of 2024 to 26% by the end of 2025 and 36% in 2026.

  • These concerns dampened the excitement from signs that institutional money is starting to flow into the stock market after Beijing set specific targets last week to introduce long-term capital from insurers and mutual funds.

  • Three insurers, including China Pacific Insurance and Taikang Life, got regulatory approval to invest 52 billion yuan ($7.16 billion) into stocks via a newly-established fund, state media reported.

  • Due to continued fiscal and housing policy undershoot, "we advise investors to exercise caution, and continue to favor ... stocks with stable cash returns and dividend yields," Morgan Stanley said.

  • Big data stocks jumped on excitement around DeepSeek, a Chinese AI lab whose cutting-edge model stunned the world.

  • But other tech stocks, including robots, chipmaking and cloud computing, fell.

