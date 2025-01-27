AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
Jan 27, 2025
Print Print 2025-01-27

Formal talks with govt suspended: PTI chairman

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 27 Jan, 2025 05:50am

ISLAMABAD: Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stated on Sunday that formal negotiations between the party and the government have been suspended following the government’s failure to constitute judicial commissions within seven days of receiving PTI’s charter of demands.

However, he suggested that discussions could resume if the government proceeds to form the judicial commissions to investigate the events of May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024.

Talking to journalists, he emphasized that PTI had made it clear to the government that it would not participate in fourth round of negotiations unless its primary demand for the establishment of judicial commissions is met within the stipulated timeframe. Khan urged the government to demonstrate its commitment to confidence-building measures by forming the judicial commissions if it genuinely seeks dialogue.

PTI boycotts fourth round of talks with govt

“The negotiation process between the government and the opposition remains in limbo, as we will not attend the fourth round of talks scheduled for January 28,” he added. However, he expressed a willingness to engage in discussions regarding the terms of reference for the judicial commissions, contingent upon the approval of the party’s founding chairman, Imran Khan.

He criticized the government for not only delaying the initiation of negotiations but also for postponing the formation of the commissions, which has led to a stalemate.

Khan reiterated that the decisions of PTI are taken by Imran Khan, whose directives are final and cannot be altered by any party member.

“I would like to reiterate that if the government is genuinely serious, I am prepared to speak with Imran Khan to offer the government another opportunity, but this requires the finalization of the terms of reference for the judicial commissions,” he added.

“If the government wants us to join the talks again, it must announce the formation of the judicial commissions, after which we will reassess the situation.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan PTI government talks negotiation committee

