Telenor, Orion Towers: PTCL refutes CCP claim that it has failed to submit required info

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) Group formally conveyed its concern to Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) through its legal counsel, emphasizing that all required information related to acquisition of Telenor Pakistan Pvt Ltd and Orion Towers had been duly provided with no further requests for information pending.

Responding to Business Recorder queries PTCL refuted CCP claims regarding not submitting information required in the acquisition of Telenor Pakistan Pvt Ltd and Orion Towers’ decision.

In a recent TV talk show, a CCP member mentioned that certain information is still pending from PTCL’s side, suggesting it may be causing a delay in CCP’s decision on the acquisition of Telenor Pakistan.

The Group responded as “PTCL would like to clarify that it has provided all requisite information to the CCP in a timely and complete manner, fully complying with the commission’s requests during the review of PTCL’s application. Therefore, the recent remarks made by a CCP official on a news channel talk show, suggesting that certain information is still pending, are factually not correct.

PTCL has formally conveyed its concern in this regard to CCP through its legal counsel, emphasizing that all required information had been duly provided, with no further requests for information pending. PTCL reaffirms that all required information has been duly submitted to CCP.”

Replying to another question that CCP has reportedly communicated specific “conditions” to PTCL on January 21st for the approval of its acquisition application, PTCL Group stated as the reports about CCP sharing ‘conditions’ with PTCL recently are incorrect. PTCL had responded with its comments to CCP’s proposed conditions/remedies on December 20, 2024 and more than a month has since passed.

The Group further stated, “PTCL submitted its pre-merger application on February 29, 2024, and the CCP issued the Phase 1 order on May 3, 2024. The review process progressed to Phase 2 on July 31, 2024. Between September 30 and October 24, 2024, five public hearings were conducted.

The final hearing with PTCL took place on December 17, 2024, to discuss proposed conditions by CCP. PTCL responded to these conditions via email and formal letter by December 20, 2024 accordingly.”

