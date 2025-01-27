AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-27

Iddat case: IHC to hear Maneka’s appeal today

Recorder Report Published 27 Jan, 2025 06:22am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is all set to hear Khawar Maneka’s appeal against the acquittal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and wife Bushra Bibi in the Iddat case today (Monday).

Justice Azam Khan, the recently appointed IHC judge, will preside over the hearing.

Maneka had challenged the decision issued by an additional sessions judge on 13 July 2024, which acquitted the couple in the case. The appeal calls for the annulment of the lower court’s verdict.

On July 13, 2024, the additional sessions judge had acquitted Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi of charges related to their alleged marriage during Bushra Bibi’s Iddat.

Previously, the district and sessions court in Islamabad overturned the seven-year prison sentence handed down to Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, granting them an honourable acquittal in the case.

During the hearing, Salman Akram Raja represented Imran Khan, while Usman Riaz Gul appeared on behalf of Bushra Bibi.

Both lawyers cross-examined the prosecution’s four witnesses, which included Maneka, Awn Chaudhry, the Nikah Khwan Mufti Saeed, and a household employee, Latif.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IHC Imran Khan Bushra Bibi Khawar Maneka Iddat case

Comments

200 characters

Iddat case: IHC to hear Maneka’s appeal today

FBR chief highlights modernisation of customs

World Bank team due today to discuss power stability system plan

PTC concerned at gas price hike for CPPs

PM orders PD to cut power tariffs by Rs7/unit

Bilal made new DG of DGTO

Ogra hikes gas tariff for captive power plants

Ogra notifies new gas price

Formal talks with govt suspended: PTI chairman

PECA Amendment Bill: Media body writes letter to Senate panel

Tax assessment info access: IHC overturns FTO’s stance on taxpayers’ right

Read more stories