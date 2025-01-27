AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,179 Increased By 8.5 (0.07%)
BR30 36,600 Increased By 10.8 (0.03%)
KSE100 114,880 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 36,125 No Change 0 (0%)
Jan 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-27

Engro Fertilizers inaugurates new Markaz Centre in Muridke

Recorder Report Published 27 Jan, 2025 06:40am

LAHORE: To support the Government’s efforts in ensuring the availability of high-quality fertilizers at official prices, Engro Fertilizers has inaugurated a Markaz Centre in Muridke.

With this addition, the Company now operates four Markaz Centres in Muridke, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, and Sahiwal, benefiting farmers across these regions said a news release.

Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Industries & Production, and National Food Security & Research, launch event of the Markaz Centre as the chief guest. The event was also attended by National Food Security & Research officials, provincial administrators, and senior members of the farming community and Engro Fertilizers officials.

Addressing the gathering, Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain reiterated the Government’s commitment to the growth of Pakistan’s agriculture sector and improving the livelihoods of farmers. He said that the Government and fertilizer industry are working together to ensure uninterrupted availability of fertilizers at controlled prices for the farmers.

He appreciated Engro Fertilizers for supporting the Government’s initiative of setting up Markaz Centres in various districts to help curb hoarding and price manipulation by intermediaries.

Speaking at the occasion, Ali Rathore, CEO of Engro Fertilizers, lauded the Government’s focus on development of the agriculture sector and well-being of farmers. “To benefit our hardworking farmers and enhance the food security of Pakistan, Engro Fertilizers has always partnered with the Government for initiatives that uplift the agriculture sector. These Markaz Centres will offer relief to the farmers by ensuring timely availability of high-quality fertilizers at official prices.

Additionally, these Markaz Centres will serve as hubs for creating awareness about innovative products and technologies being offered by Engro Fertilizers that can help improve our crop yields and bring them in line with global benchmarks,” he said.

He further highlighted the recent launch of the UgAi app by Engro Fertilizers, Pakistan’s first integrated agri e-commerce platform. Besides enabling direct purchase of fertilizers at official prices from the Company, the UgAi app also integrates advanced drone technology and satellite imagery. These features allow farmers to monitor crops with precision, reduce input costs, and increase crop yields.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Rana Tanveer Hussain Engro Fertilizers MNFSR Markaz Centre in Muridke

Comments

200 characters

Engro Fertilizers inaugurates new Markaz Centre in Muridke

FBR chief highlights modernisation of customs

World Bank team due today to discuss power stability system plan

PTC concerned at gas price hike for CPPs

PM orders PD to cut power tariffs by Rs7/unit

Bilal made new DG of DGTO

Ogra hikes gas tariff for captive power plants

Ogra notifies new gas price

Formal talks with govt suspended: PTI chairman

PECA Amendment Bill: Media body writes letter to Senate panel

Tax assessment info access: IHC overturns FTO’s stance on taxpayers’ right

Read more stories