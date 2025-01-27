Most of pops, chips, seasonings & curry powders found substandard

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has successfully concluded a two-week-long testing campaign aimed at evaluating the quality of pops, chips, and spices for the first time in the in the history of KP.

During the campaign, 462 samples were obtained from various factories across the province and subjected to detailed analysis.

According to the details released by authority’s spokesperson, the samples included 175 of pops, 24 of nimco, 160 of seasoning powder, and 103 of curry powder items. Out of the 175 samples of pops, 93 were reported satisfactory, while 82 were found substandard. For nimco, 16 out of 24 samples met quality standards, while 8 failed.

Similarly, out of 160 seasoning powder samples, 131 were proved satisfactory, and 29 were substandard. For curry powder, 74 out of 103 samples were in compliance with food safety standards, while 29 failed to meet the required standards.

The details further unveiled that 46.2% samples of pops, 33.3% of nimco, 18.1% of seasoning powder, and 28.1% of curry powder out of the total samplings were declared as substandard.

The testing drive were carried out on parameters such as moisture content, free fatty acids, total ash, peroxide value, packaging thickness, and aflatoxin levels. The testing was conducted using advanced equipment, including ELISA readers, proximate NIR, muffle furnaces, and digital screw gauges.

Wasif Saeed, Director General of the Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has stated that the purpose of the campaign was to assess and ensure the quality of pops, chips, and the spices used in their preparation available in the market. Wasif emphasized that the sale of substandard and harmful food items, especially those targeting children, would not be tolerated.

Secretary for Food Department Saqib Raza Aslam, reiterated that such testing campaigns would continue to ensure the public has access to safe and high-quality food.

KP Minister for food Zahir Shah Toru has lauded the teams for the drive and highlighted the government’s commitment to equipping the Food Authority with advanced testing facilities to enhance the scientific analysis of food quality.

The minister added that providing quality food could significantly reduce the burden on the province’s healthcare system.

The Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has pledged to maintain rigorous quality checks to protect public health and ensure the availability of safe and standard food products in the province.

