Business & Finance Print 2025-01-27

Faysal Bank launches market-first AI-conversational platform powered by Alara

Published 27 Jan, 2025

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited, one of Pakistan’s leading Islamic Banks collaboration with the global, ‘wAI Industries’ for their AI solution ‘Alara’, has resulted in the recent launch of the industry’s first AI-Virtual Assistants.

This state-of-the-art ‘Agentic Reasoning Platform’ by Alara, enhances the customer-experience through the use of AI Agents, key features include, advanced context handling, digression management and support for multiple questions in a single query.

At the launch event, Amin ur Rahman, Chief Digital Officer, Faysal Bank shared his views stating,

“This partnership with wAI underscores Faysal Bank’s commitment to innovation by embracing cutting-edge technology for enhancing customer experience. With our customers at the center of product delivery, ‘Alara’ will augment our drive for AI based delivery platforms. ”

“We were inspired by Faysal Banks’ vision of pushing these AI agents to their limit by constructing a framework that requires almost no human intervention,” said Ahsan Mashkoor, Chairman and Co-Founder wAI Industries. He further added that, “The key to experience-transformation is capitalizing on the vast potential of AI and amplifying the reasoning capabilities of AI agents through our proprietary framework”.

Faysal Bank is pursuing its Digital agenda with AI as an integral area of focus, giving it a head-start over the competition and wAI Industries is proud to partner with Faysal Bank in creating that change and taking lead in the market through AI-Agents.

Faysal Bank

